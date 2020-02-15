  • February 15, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Strong second half carries St. Mary's over UTPB

Box Score

St. Mary’s 73, UTPB 63

UTPB (15-13 Overall, 8-11 Lone Star Conference)

Malik Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Pat Dembley 4-9 0-0 10, Fermandez Jones 4-5 2-2 12, Miles Washintgon 4-9 3-6 11, Donoven Carlisle 7-10 2-6 19, Elvin Rodriguez 0-5 0-0 0, Isaac Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Kieke 0-0 0-0 0, Adam Rivera 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 24-50 7-14 63.

ST. MARY’S (12-13, 8-11)

Caleb Jordan 6-13 4-4 16, Markques Houston 3-12 0-0 8, Kobe Magee 9-18 2-2 25, Emmanuel Ewuzie 1-6 2-4 4, Lamont Traylor 0-3 0-0 0, Jaron Presley 1-1 0-0 3, Dylan Isenhower 6-12 2-3 14, Noah Laing 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Keller 0-1 0-0 0, Matej Gaspert 1-2 1-3 3. Totals 27-68 11-16 73.

Halftime — UTPB 36, St. Mary’s 31. 3-Point goals — UTPB 8-17 (Carlisle 3-5, Jones 2-3, Dembley 2-4, Rivera 1-3, Hernandez 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1), St. Mary’s 8-24 (Magee 5-10, Houston 2-8, Presley 1-1, Isenhower 0-1, Jordan 0-4). Total fouls — UTPB 15, St. Mary’s 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 35 (Washington 8), St. Mary’s 39 (Isenhower 12). Assists — UTPB 12 (Dembley 5), St. Mary’s 15 (Houston 4.)

Lone Star Conference

MEN

Lone Star Conference

WEST DIVISION

Overall Conference

Team W L W L

West Texas A&M 25 1 17 1

Angelo State 16 6 12 6

Lubbock Christian 15 6 12 6

UTPB 15 13 8 11

Eastern New Mexico 7 15 7 10

Western New Mexico 6 19 5 14

SOUTH DIVISION

St. Edward’s 23 2 17 2

Texas A&M-Kingsville 18 6 14 4

Dallas Baptist 17 7 11 7

Tarleton State 14 9 10 7

St. Mary’s 12 13 8 11

Texas A&M International 3 21 1 17

NORTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Commerce 15 8 11 6

Oklahoma Christian 9 13 8 10

UAFS 11 13 7 11

Cameron 6 17 5 12

Midwestern State 5 19 5 13

UT-Tyler 7 16 4 14

Saturday, Feb. 15

Texas A&M-Kingsville 96, Texas A&M International 62

Cameron 67, Texas A&M-Commerce 66

Oklahoma Christian 69, Lubbock Christian 68

St. Edward’s 77, Western New Mexico 63

Midwestern State 68, UT-Tyler 65

UAFS 83, Angelo State 82

West Texas A&M 98, Dallas Baptist 82

St. Mary’s 73, UTPB 63

Tarleton State at Eastern New Mexico, (n)

Tuesday, Feb. 18

UTPB at Texas A&M International, noon

Thursday, Feb. 20

St. Edward’s at Dallas Baptist, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian at Cameron, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M International at Lubbock Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at Angelo State, 7:30 p.m.

UAFS at Midwestern State, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Tarleton State, 7:30 p.m.

West Texas A&M at UT-Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern New Mexico at Texas A&M-Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Posted: Saturday, February 15, 2020 8:47 pm

SAN ANTONIO The UTPB men’s basketball team couldn’t hang on in the second half as the Falcons were dealt a 73-63 loss to St. Mary’s in Lone Star Conference play Saturday on the road.

UTPB (15-13 overall, 8-11 LSC) had a 36-31 halftime lead before St. Mary’s (12-13, 8-11) outscored the Falcons 42-27 over the final 20 minutes.

Donoven Carlisle had 19 points to lead the Falcons. Fermandez Jones while 12 and Miles Washington scored 11.

St. Mary’s was led by Kobe Magee’s 25 points while Caleb Jordan had 16 and Dylan Isenhower scored 14.

UTPB will next face UTRGV in an exhibition game Feb. 18 in Edinburg.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

