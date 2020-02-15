COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Strong second half carries St. Mary's over UTPB

SAN ANTONIO The UTPB men’s basketball team couldn’t hang on in the second half as the Falcons were dealt a 73-63 loss to St. Mary’s in Lone Star Conference play Saturday on the road.

UTPB (15-13 overall, 8-11 LSC) had a 36-31 halftime lead before St. Mary’s (12-13, 8-11) outscored the Falcons 42-27 over the final 20 minutes.

Donoven Carlisle had 19 points to lead the Falcons. Fermandez Jones while 12 and Miles Washington scored 11.

St. Mary’s was led by Kobe Magee’s 25 points while Caleb Jordan had 16 and Dylan Isenhower scored 14.

UTPB will next face UTRGV in an exhibition game Feb. 18 in Edinburg.