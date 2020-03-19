COLLEGE SPORTS: Odessa College coaches make best of recruiting restrictions amid virus outbreak

After coming back to town following spring break, Odessa College men’s basketball coach Kris Baumann was making final arrangements to make a postseason recruiting trip out to the East Coast.

Just like nearly everything else in the sports world over the last few days, those plans changed quickly.

The recruiting trip was put on hold after the National Junior College Athletic Association announced Wednesday that all on- and off-campus recruiting is suspended until April 15. The NJCAA also canceled all remaining competition for spring sports.

Even though Baumann’s season had ended, it presents a number of challenges trying to see just who exactly will be playing for the Wranglers next season.

“Those plans got changed because of the coronavirus and some things are just out of your hands like that,” Baumann said. “The uncertainty makes it tough.

“There are so many question marks out there, but you just have to keep doing your job. My staff and I are here at the office and we’re calling kids to try and get Odessa’s name out there.”

Not being able to travel limits Baumann from being able to see future student-athletes in person, something that he says he emphasizes when it comes to his approach to recruiting.

Coaches are allowed to use electronic communication to talk with recruits, including phone calls, text messages and sending messages on social media.

Even with the limits in place, Baumann said he’s comfortable adapting to the changing climate.

“We’re trying to get as much information out to the kids,” he said. “We have a great program and situation here where we can send out stuff that’s impactful.”

Women’s basketball coach Ara Baten is taking a similar approach.

His team was scheduled to play in the NJCAA Division I national tournament Tuesday in Lubbock before the tournament was postponed and then canceled.

With the 2019-20 season now officially over, Baten says that it’s just about making the best of the ongoing situation.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s the same challenge for everybody,” he said. “We have to figure out the best path for us moving forward. It is what it is.”

One of the other challenges that both coaches are facing aside from recruiting student-athletes out of high school is what to do with NCAA Division I transfers.

The NCAA has not yet ruled whether those athletes whose season was canceled will be granted another year of eligibility.

That affects not only who is coming into the program, but also who is looking to move on to the next level.

“It impacts every kid a little bit different,” Baten said. “We have some kids that are going to wait and see whether the four-year schools are going to open their recruiting back up and take visits.”

Baten added that some of those athletes will make a decision sooner.

“We also have some that will probably commit in the next week to 10 days because they’re going home and visiting campuses isn’t really going to be an option for them.”

Baumann said that he expects that decision to be made early in April. Depending on which way the NCAA goes, that will go a long way in how he approaches things.

“We’ve had a lot of those transfers through the years here at Odessa College,” he said. “If they make those kids immediately eligible, that’s going to make our job a little more difficult on getting those guys.

“I’m waiting with what happens with the virus and the transfer rule to evaluate which direction we need to go.”

Ultimately, both coaches said that the health and safety of the student-athletes takes top priority. They’re both ready for whatever happens next and the goal for them is to maintain a sense of normalcy throughout this unprecedented situation.

“I thought it was a very wise move on their (NJCAA’s) part,” said Baumann on the modified recruiting schedule. “We’re going to re-evaluate because we don’t really know where this is going. We’re just waiting to see what happens on that date.”

