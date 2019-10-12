COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB looks to correct mistakes of past at home

“You can’t give up a blocked punt and seven turnovers and win a football game,” Carrigan said of the Falcons’ 47-28 loss at Western New Mexico. “We learned that Saturday.

“It was some misfortune and some good play on their (Western New Mexico) part. I’ve never been a part of seven turnovers; it’s just a helpless feeling on the sideline in a game like that.”

Several of the UTPB turnovers provided a short field for the host Mustangs as they scored 33 points off the miscues and blocked punt.

The trip that the Falcons had hoped would stop a two-game slide instead quickly turned into a nightmare as the Mustangs snapped a 16-game losing streak dating back to the 2017 season.

Now, UTPB (2-3 overall, 0-3 Lone Star Conference) needs to put last week’s effort in the rear view mirror and prepare for another stern test when it welcomes West Texas A&M to the Permian Basin for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Ratliff Stadium.

The Buffs (4-1, 1-1) are garnering votes in the AFCA Division II polls and defeated Central Washington, 48-41, last week.

“They are very talented,” Carrigan said of the Buffs. “They play very up-tempo on offense, very fast, very explosive so far this year.

“Defensively, they fly around to the football. When you look at film there are 11 guys around the ball.”

>> STILL SEARCHING: The Falcons have used five different quarterbacks this season, with Caleb Leake the latest to see significant time, taking over from Clayton Roberts in the first half last week and finishing off the game in Silver City.

He sparked the Falcons with his legs, rushing for 116 yards on 16 carries, including an 88-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that pulled UTPB within five, 26-21, with more than nine minutes to play in quarter.

Leake, however, also had some first-game jitters, throwing three interceptions on that night.

“We are trying to find some way to get a spark,” Carrigan said. “We though he gave us an opportunity to win the game.

“At halftime we went with the decision to roll with him.”

>> AROUND THE CONFERENCE: Western New Mexico (1-4, 1-1) and Angelo State (4-1, 2-1) get things started with a 4 p.m. kickoff in San Angelo, with the host Rams looking to solidify their standing near the top of the conference standings.

Midwestern State (3-2, 1-2) also is on the road to face No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce (3-1, 2-0) at 6 p.m. in Commerce, while fourth-ranked Tarleton State (5-0, 3-0) is on the road against Eastern New Mexico (4-1, 2-1) at 7 p.m. in Portales, N.M.

Texas A&M-Kingsville (1-4, 0-3) has the nonconference matchup this week, hosting Western Oregon at 7 p.m. at Javelina Stadium.

