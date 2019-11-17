  • November 17, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to IceRays to close home stand - Odessa American: Sports

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to IceRays to close home stand

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:47 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to IceRays to close home stand

Aaron Randazzo finished with 38 saves but it wasn’t enough for Odessa as the Jackalopes fell 2-1 to the Corpus Christi IceRays Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum.

The IceRays (11-9-2-3 overall) took two of three games in the series after defeating the Jackalopes (7-11-1-1) 6-3 Saturday night.

All three goals in the game Sunday came in the second period. Vilho Saariluoma broke through to get Odessa on the board 3:25 into the period to get things going.

Corpus Christi, however, answered late by scoring two goals in 1:28. Jeffrey Bertrand had a tying power-play goal that was quickly followed by the go-ahead goal from Justin Thompson.

The Jackalopes are back in action on the road against the Amarillo Bulls starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday.  

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:47 pm.

