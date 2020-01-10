  • January 10, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes head coach Watson steps down

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes head coach Watson steps down

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 12:22 am

The Odessa Jackalopes announced Thursday evening that Todd Watson has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the North American Hockey League team.

The move came as the Jackalopes were about to embark on a three-game series against the Amarillo Bulls. The first game is scheduled for 7:05 tonight at Cal Farley Coliseum in Amarillo.

Adam Phillips was named interim coach and will be behind the bench for the series. Tim Christian was named interim general manager.

The Jackalopes (7-22-1-1 overall) are looking to turn things around in this series after being swept by the Lone Star Brahmas last weekend. Odessa was outscored 26-1 during that three-game sweep.

Amarillo (25-6-1-2) currently sits in second place in the NAHL South Division behind Lone Star.

Watson will remain with the organization as a regional scout in the midwest for the Jackalopes and their NA3HL affiliates the Texas RoadRunners and the Atlanta Capitals. In this role, Watson will continue to identify, and help recruit young and talented hockey players to come and play for those organizations.

The reassignment will allow Watson to be close to his wife of 25 years, Nicole, and his four children.

The Jackalopes will embark on a large and extensive coaching search for their next head coach, according to a release issued by the team. The candidate will likely be named in the near future, the release said.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

