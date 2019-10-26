  • October 26, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian shuts out Midland High

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian shuts out Midland High

Football Box

PERMIAN 62, MIDLAND HIGH 0

Permian 28 21 13 0 — 62

Midland High 0 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Permian: Easton Hernandez 4 run (Carson Roberts kick), 6:19. Drive: 9 plays, 56 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Hernandez had runs of 8 and 4 yards as well as a 12 yard pickup on the Panthers’ first offensive series.

Permian: Malachi Medlock 3 run (Carson Roberts kick), 3:02. Drive: 6 plays, 29 yards, 1:42. Key Plays: Medlock had a run of 9 and 5 yards on the drive to help the Panthers.

Permian: Teo Banks 12 interception return. (Carson Roberts kick), 2:16. Drive: 0 plays, 12 yards, 0:00. Key Plays: None..

Permian: Terran Limuel 27 run, (Carson Roberts kick), 0:02. Drive: 1 play, 27 yards, 0:05. Key Plays: None..

Second Quarter

Permian: Easton Hernandez 13 run, (Carson Roberts kick), 9:11. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 2:16: Key Plays: Hernandez had a pass completed to Amarion Garrett for a 39 yard pass before scoring two plays later.

Permian: Amarion Garrett 4 run (Carson Roberts kick), 5:34. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Hernandez completed a 32 yard pass to Brian Mahaffey to put the Panthers in good field position.

Permian: Brian Mahaffey 3 run (Carson Roberts kick),1:17 Drive: 5 plays, 47 yards. 1:45. Key Plays: Malachi Medlock had a 4 yard run while Easton Hernandez ran for 9 on another play.

Third Quarter

Permian: Carson Roberts 40 kick, 9:49. Drive 4 plays, 26 yards. Key plays: A long kick off return from Chase Stell helped put the Panthers in good field position on their first drive of the half.

Permian: McCoy 20 fumble recovery, (Carson Roberts kick), 9:31. Drive: 0 plays, 20 yards. Key Plays: None.

Permian: Carson Roberts 43 kick, 0:44. Drive: 7 plays, 64 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Bra’dyn Brooks-Smith had a 52-yard carry.

TEAM STATISTICS

Permian Midland High

First Downs 20 3

Total Yards 454 24

Rushes-Yards 52-383 28-(-2)

Passing Yards 71 26

Passing 2-3 3-14-2

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2

Punts-Avg 0-0 7-31.5

Penalties-Yards 3-20 3-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Permian: Malachi Medlock 10-47, Easton Hernandez, 12-129, Alex Rose 5-21, Amarion Garrett 2-10, Terran Limuel 1-27, Brian Mahaffey 2-4, Bra’dyn Brooks-Smith 5-63, Harper Terry 5-4, Kaleb Evans 2-28, Derrick Pena 5-37, Brady Digby 3-13.

Midland High: Daniel Garcia 16-5, Ridwanullah Abdurrazaq 5-15, Landry Walls 3-(-20), Preston Brockington 1-13

Passing

Permian: Easton Hernandez 2-3-0—71

Midland High: Landry Walls 3-14-2—26

Receiving

Permian: Amarion Garrett 1-39, Brian Mahaffey 1-32

Midland High: Luke Manning 1-13, Josh Lehrer 2-13

Posted: Saturday, October 26, 2019 12:15 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian shuts out Midland High By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Permian football team used a big first half to build an insurmountable lead and clinch a playoff spot with a 62-0 victory against the Midland High Bulldogs Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.

“That’s one of our goals for the season,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “We wanted to make the playoffs and we played well tonight. Tonight was a great night for our football program but we have so much football left to play. I’m extremely proud of our guys tonight.”

Coming off a 35-27 win over Amarillo Tascosa and riding a four-game winning streak, Permian made sure there was no letdown in their District 2-6A contest as the Panthers moved to 5-3 overall, 3-0 in district.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-3) couldn’t get much going on the offensive side of the ball as the Permian defense returned two turnovers for touchdowns in recording its second shutout in district competition.

“I’m extremely proud of our kids,” Ellison said. “To come out here in a district game and get a big win is huge for us. We came out focused for four quarters and got to get some backups some playing time in the second half.”

Permian’s lead was 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 49-0 at the halftime break.

It didn’t take the Panthers very long to get going as the Permian offense just needed to use its first drive of the game to take off.

Permian found the end zone on a 56-yard scoring drive in nine plays that resulted in Easton Hernandez scoring on a 4-yard quarterback keeper with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

A turnover by the Bulldogs on a fumble that was recovered by the Panthers led to Permian’s second scoring drive of the night. The Panthers capitalized when Malachi Medlock found the end zone from 3 yards out on a six-play scoring drive that covered just 29 yards with 3:02 left in the first quarter.

A 12-yard interception return from Teo Banks, picking off Midland High quarterback Landry Walls, resulted in a touchdown for the Panthers with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

After forcing the Bulldogs to punt, the Panthers needed only one play to score with Terran Limuel producing a 27-yard run with only two seconds left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 28-0 lead.

A quick three-and-out by Midland High’s offense early in the second quarter resulted in Hernandez scoring from 13 yards out with 9:11 left in the second quarter as the Panthers capitalized on a 62-yard scoring drive that took only about two minutes.

Another quick three-and-out by the Bulldogs’ offense led to another Permian scoring drive, this time with Amarion Garrett scoring on a 4-yard carry and Carson Roberts’ extra point to further extend the Panthers’ lead with 5:34 left in the second quarter.

Brian Mahaffey scored on a 3-yard carry late in the first half to extend the Panthers’ lead to 49-0 with 1:17 left in the second quarter, capping a five-play drive that covered 47 yards.

The Bulldogs had no first downs in the entire first half.

The Panthers were able to rest most of their starters throughout the second half, giving their backups extra playing time.

“That’s great for them to get that playing experience and to come in and continue to run our offense and go out there on defense,” Ellison said.

Roberts drilled a 40-yard field goal attempt on the Panthers’ first drive of the second half to extend the lead to 52-0 with 9:49 left in the third quarter.

On the Bulldogs’ first play of the second half, Daniel Garcia fumbled, leading to a 20-yard fumble return by Corey McCoy as the Panthers’ defense got their second touchdown of the night off a turnover.

The Bulldogs’ initial first down of the night didn’t come until their second drive in the third quarter when Preston Brockington converted on a 13-yard run.

Chase Stell recorded his first interception of the night in the end zone and the Panthers produced points on their next drive as Roberts drilled a 43-yard attempt before the end of the third.

“We played a really clean game all the way around,” Ellison said. “It got a little bit sloppy towards the end but I thought being able to get points on defense was a plus for us. It’s always good for us. I thought our special teams did well tonight too. I thought Carson Roberts was outstanding and had a chance to get a few field goals late in the game. I’m happy with all phases of the game today.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

