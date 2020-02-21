COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clarendon runs away from Odessa College in rout

The Odessa College men’s basketball team had a berth in the NJCAA Region 5 tournament within its grasp and then thew it away.

Literally.

Taking advantage of the Wranglers inability to hang on to the basketball, visiting Clarendon College ran away in the second half en route to an 89-71 victory in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Thursday at the OC Sports Center.

Odessa College now is 14-13 overall, 7-7 in conference.

The Wranglers sit in fourth place, one game in front of New Mexico Military Institute and Western Texas. New Mexico Military Institute defeated Western Texas Thursday, presenting the Wranglers with the opportunity to go two games in front with one week remaining in the regular season.

Now they are going to have to do it the hard way, winning games at NMMI on Monday and at South Plains College Thursday to guarantee a spot in the tournament.

“We were given a gift and didn’t take advantage of it,” Wranglers head coach Kris Baumann said. “The fact is, Clarendon was better than us tonight.

“They were more physical and wanted it more. And they didn’t turn the ball over 25 times.”

The Bulldogs (24-3, 12-2) clinched at least a share of the regular-season crown with the victory.

Elijah Gonzales led Clarendon College with a game-high 26 points, with Mark-Anthony McReed adding 19 points off the bench, 15 in the second half as the Bulldogs pulled away.

Jokrol Pal chipped in 15 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, with Da’Vantre Vitor finishing with 12 in the victory.

Tavon Jones led Odessa College with 24 points, Isaiah Turner added 14 and David Ward finished with 12 in the loss.

“Tavon kept us in the game in the first half,” Baumann said of Jones’ 16-point effort through the first 20 minutes. “And their point guard (Gonzales), he was fearless and did a great job of running their team.

“No. 23 (Pal) is a stud and No. 20 (McReed) is just a beast. They just took over in the second half.”