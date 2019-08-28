TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Howard named to Postseason All-Star Team

Midland RockHounds pitcher Brian Howard was selected to the Texas League Postseason All-Star team released Wednesday.

Howard earned an All-Star spot earlier this season and made an appearance in the game at Tulsa back in July.

The right-hander currently leads the league with a 3.02 earned-run average, and is tied for first with eight wins. He gave up one run and struck out five over six innings in his last start, a 6-1 victory against Springfield on Aug. 24.

Howard is scheduled to make his next start Thursday at Northwest Arkansas.