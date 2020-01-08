  • January 8, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian dominates San Angelo TLCA

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian dominates San Angelo TLCA

Permian 100, San Angelo TLCA 17

SAN ANGELO TLCA

Jevon Iverett 1 0-0 2, Carson Clark 0 0-1 0, Tyler Pilkinton 2 0-1 6, Sterling Harding 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Oviedo 0 0-1 0, Brycen Huffman 0 1-2 1, Isaiah Orona 0 0-0 0, Seth Levesque 2 0-0 4, Eddie Carraonco 1 0-2 2. Totals 7 1-7 17.

PERMIAN (17-2)

Cedric Baty 0 2-2 2, Treymayne Baty 2 0-2 4, Shy Stephens-Deary 7 7-7 22, Keyonta Johnson 8 0-2 16, Nakavieon White 7 4-4 19, Jase Taylor 4 2-4 10, Sammy Garcia 3 0-0 8, D.J. Johnson 2 0-0 5, Calvione Calicutt 1 0-0 2. Totals 38 16-23 100.

San Angelo TLCA..... 11.... 5     0     1   —    17

Permian.................. 30.. 19   25   26   —  100

3-Point goals — San Angelo TLCA 2 (Pilkinton 2), Permian 8 (Vizcaino 2, Garcia 2, D.J. Johnson 1, Pierce 1, White 1, K. Johnson 1). Total fouls — San Angelo TLCA 23, Permian 16. Fouled out — TLCA: Iverett. Technical fouls — None.

The Permian boys basketball team hit the century mark for the second time this season as the Panthers defeated San Angelo TLCA 100-17 Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (17-2) got off to a hot start, leading 30-11 after the first quarter and didn’t look back after.

Shy Stephens-Deary led Permian with a game-high 22 points and was one of five Panthers to finish in double figures. J.J. Vizcaino and Nakaveion White both had 19 points, Keyonta Johnson added 16 while Jase Taylor had 10.

Tyler Pilkinton led the Eagles with six points.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

