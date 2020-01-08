HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian dominates San Angelo TLCA

The Permian boys basketball team hit the century mark for the second time this season as the Panthers defeated San Angelo TLCA 100-17 Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (17-2) got off to a hot start, leading 30-11 after the first quarter and didn’t look back after.

Shy Stephens-Deary led Permian with a game-high 22 points and was one of five Panthers to finish in double figures. J.J. Vizcaino and Nakaveion White both had 19 points, Keyonta Johnson added 16 while Jase Taylor had 10.

Tyler Pilkinton led the Eagles with six points.