  • March 31, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 5:04 pm

LOOKING BACK: April 1 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1958: On this date, the Marfa and Iraan tennis teams were getting ready to start their seasons. Iraan was scheduled to host Sanderson and Big Lake, while Alpine and Fabens were scheduled to compete in Marfa. … The Odessa College golf team defeated New Mexico, 4-2, at Ranchland Hills Country Club in Midland. … Dick Hutton was getting ready to try and defend his heavyweight title against Dory Funk at Ector County Coliseum. … The Crane high school tennis team won the District 4-A tournament, clinching three of four regional berths.

>> 1968: The Odessa College baseball team was getting ready to face Amarillo College in a doubleheader at American Legion Stadium. The Wranglers were looking to repeat as Western Junior College Athletic Conference champions. … The Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to face Midland Lee in a District 2-4A contest. The Bronchos had two district losses going into the contest, while the Rebels (2-0) were sharing first place with Permian. … The Permian baseball team was getting ready to host Midland High in a District 2-4A contest at home.

>> 1990: The Odessa High track and field team competed at the San Angelo Relays. The Bronchos won the 400-meter relay with a time of 41.32 seconds as the team composed of Kevin Skinner, Dallas Cowan, Patrick Brown and Davorick Taylor took the honors. The Bronchos track and field team took fifth overall as San Angelo Central won the meet, edging out Converse Judson by less than three points.

>> 2009: The Odessa High baseball team remained undefeated in District 2-5A play after recording a 6-3 win over Lubbock Coronado at Pressly Field. … The Permian boys golf team increased its lead in the district championship, posting a 297 from the second round, at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links, to take a six-stroke lead over Midland Lee.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 5:04 pm.

