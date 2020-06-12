GOLF: Prucka and Hendrix lead Quarter Century Partnership after two rounds

Lee Prucka doesn’t like to focus on everyone else’s score while golfing.

He just knows to focus on his own game and let the rest take care of itself.

That mentality helped Prucka and his partner, Hunter Hendrix, move to the top of the leaderboard in the Championship Flight after the second round of the 57th Quarter Century Partnership Friday at the Odessa Country Club.

“I just like to play and to not think about it too much,” Prucka said. “Otherwise, it just complicates everything. So I like to just take it one hole at a time and just play.”

Prucka and Lee, both from Midland, finished the day with an 8-under-par 64 on the Links Course, good for a 36-hole total of 131 (13-under par) and a two-shot lead heading into Saturday’s final round.

“We got to play in the morning and there was less wind at the start,” Prucka said. “There was wind at the end though so we had to deal with that.”

Prucka, said he struggled after starting the round off well and was thankful for Hendrix being able to help out.

“I came out hot to start,” Prucka said. “I had a couple of bad holes but this partnership is team play and Hunter was there to pick me up.”

Prucka finished with five birdies on the day, with Hendrix adding three.

“We just did a great job today,” Hendrix said. “I made a few birdies and Lee was able to bring us to the house.”

This is Prucka’s second year competing in the tournament and his first competing in the championship flight.

For Hendrix, it’s his eighth year competing in the tournament.

While Prucka and Hendrix had a better score than Thursday’s opening round on the Old Course, Friday presented its own challenges for the duo.

“The golf course was pretty tough,” Hendrix said. “We had to hit it in the right place and we got lucky on a few holes.”

A trio of teams — Michael Randle-Jay McHugh, Colby Harwell-Creighton Honeck and Jonathan Bull-Alex Ellis — are tied for second at 11-under 133.

Rounding out the top five were Michael Pruitt-Brady Shivers at 135 (9-under par).

As Prucka and Hendrix prepare for a run at the crown, they know plenty can happen over the finall 18 holes.

“We just need to make some birdies and be careful because there are a lot of great players behind us,” Hendrix said.

The game plan for the two remains the same as it has always been.

“We just need to go out there and hit the ball and hope for the best,” Prucka said.

Friday wasn’t as pleasant for first-round co-leaders Lane Branum and Jeremiah Luttrell as they followed their opening-round 66 with a 3-over-par 75 to drop into a tie for 15th (66-75—141).

We just struggled today,” Branum said. “I got skunked today on a few birdies. My partner played well. I just didn’t hit it very well.”

Luttrell added that putting was an area of weakness for both of them on Friday.

“We just had trouble on the greens,” Luttrell said. “We didn’t hit very well.

“This course is for the big hitters and we normally putt and wedge well but we didn’t today.”