COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB sweeps University of the Southwest

The UTPB softball team made the most of its long-awaited home opener Tuesday, winning both game of its doubleheader against University of the Southwest at UTPB Field.

The Falcons (10-10) took the first game 1-0 before taking Game 2 by run rule 18-0 against the Mustangs (1-14).

“I think it felt good to finally be at home,” UTPB head coach Tiala Tagaloa said. “I think we came out tight in the first game. I think we didn’t do so well with making adjustments in Game 1. I challenged the players to free themselves and hit the reset button. We handled the bats with authority in the second game.”

In the first game, it took until the seventh inning for anyone to cross home plate as April Arellano’s two-out RBI double scored Ashlynn Bradley for the walkoff victory.

UTPB finished the first game with nine hits and one error, while Southwest had six hits and one error.

Marissa Salinas took the win in the circle, pitching all seven innings and striking out five.

“I think Marissa has done a good job of pitching all year for us,” Tagaloa said. “Fortunately, our defense was there for us today. We’ve struggled in the past behind, her but they were able to give us an opportunity today.”

The Mustangs’ Lauren Paredes took the loss with her complete-game effort. She struck out one and waled none.

It didn’t take the Falcons long to score in the second game.

In the bottom of the first, April Arellano singled to shortstop to get on base. Choco Munoz doubled to left field and Arellano scored for the early 1-0 lead.

The Falcons continued to get on base. Munoz advanced to third on a wild pitch and Salinas was walked. After Salinas stole second, Ashlynn Bradley drew a walk to load the bases.

Ruby Sanchez then drew a walk to force in Munoz. Sydney Bishop followed with a two-run singled to center field, scoring Bradley and Salinas, and UTPB had a 4-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

UTPB broke the game open with 12 runs in the bottom of the second. Salinas, who went 2 for three with six RBIs, delivered the big blow with a grand slam to left.

With two outs and nobody on, the Falcons had 11 consecutive batters reach. Valerie Gonzalez and Salinas both singled in two runs to help put the game out of reach.

La’Tina Norris homered to center field with Gonzalez on base for an 18-0 lead in the third.

The Falcons finished with 14 hits in the second game, while the Mustangs had three. Gonzalez finished 3 for 4 with a double and a triple for UTPB, while Sydney Bishop went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

Katie Otto took the loss for the Mustangs, while Castillo took the win for the Falcons with two innings of relief work.

“We’re in a situation where we’re rebuilding,” Southwest head coach Lee Dobbins said. “We played well in the first game and we didn’t in the second game. But we’ll see them again soon and I hope we can compete better.”

The teams face each other again on March 11 in a doubleheader in Hobbs, N.M.