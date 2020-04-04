  • April 4, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 5 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1955: Two veteran players and a limited-service performer for the Odessa Eagles baseball team were missing from camp as the club drew nearer to its opening exhibition contest. The team was getting ready for an eight-game exhibition in Big Spring. … The Midland High and Lubbock High boys track and field teams were favored heading into the District 2-2A meet at Broncho Stadium. Lubbock High had finished third at the West Texas Relays earlier in the season while Midland High was fourth. … The Odessa High baseball team was set to open District 3-2A play against Midland High, while district favorite San Angelo hosted Big Spring.

>> 1966: The Ector High baseball team overwhelmed Jal, N.M., winning 12-0 at home to improve to a 12-2-1 overall. … The Odessa College men’s golf team was preparing for an 18-hole match against Texas Western at Coronado Hills Country Club in El Paso. After that, the Wranglers would compete in an 18-hole match against New Mexico State in Las Cruces.

>> 1987: The Permian boys track and field team won the team title at the Sandhills Relays in Monahans. Permian’s two victorious relay teams ended San Angelo Central’s hopes as the Panthers scored 174 points while the Bobcats finished with 158. Midland Lee was third with 86 points. … The Midland High baseball team cruised to a 15-5 win over Odessa High in District 4-5A action. With the victory, the Bulldogs strengthened their hold on second place in the district standings.

>> 2000: The Abilene High baseball team rallied for a 10-9 victory against Permian in a district contest at McCanlies Field. … Rob Young was named the new head girls basketball coach at Permian. Young had been coaching San Angelo Lake View for the three seasons prior to returning to the Permian Basin.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

