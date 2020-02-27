COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB returns home to face St. Mary's

The UTPB baseball team will return to the Permian Basin for a four-game Lone Star Conference series against St. Mary’s beginning with a 2 p.m. game Friday at Roden Field.
The series will then make a quick stop in Midland for Saturday’s doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. at Security Bank Ballpark.
Both teams will finish the series with a 1 p.m. Sunday game back at Roden Field.
UTPB (4-10) is coming off a 1-3 series against Arkansas Fort-Smith. St. Mary’s comes in at 6-8.
