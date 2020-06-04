OA FILE PHOTO
092518_KinesiologyGroundbreaking
Athletic director Scott Farmer talks about the D. Kirk Edwards Family Human Performance Center Kinesiology building during a groundbreaking ceremony for the 63,000-sqaure-foot facility on Sept. 28, 2018, at UTPB.
Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 10:30 pm
COLLEGE: UTPB athletic director to retire
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
UTPB athletic director Scott Farmer is retiring, school officials confirmed.
Farmer joined the Falcons’ athletic department in September, 2017, after spending 10 years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
During his tenure with UTPB, Farmer created the Champions Fund, a fundraising campaign that helps all the UTPB athletes with additional scholarship money as the Falcons look to become one of the top athletic programs in NCAA Division II.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Utpb
on
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 10:30 pm.
| Tags:
University Of Texas Of The Permian Basin,
Scott Farmer,
Ncaa,
Champions Fund,
Ncaa Division Ii