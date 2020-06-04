  • June 4, 2020

COLLEGE: UTPB athletic director to retire - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE: UTPB athletic director to retire

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 10:30 pm

COLLEGE: UTPB athletic director to retire Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

UTPB athletic director Scott Farmer is retiring, school officials confirmed.

Farmer joined the Falcons’ athletic department in September, 2017, after spending 10 years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

During his tenure with UTPB, Farmer created the Champions Fund, a fundraising campaign that helps all the UTPB athletes with additional scholarship money as the Falcons look to become one of the top athletic programs in NCAA Division II.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 10:30 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
81°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 69°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 71°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 99°/Low 69°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]