COLLEGE: UTPB athletic director to retire

UTPB athletic director Scott Farmer is retiring, school officials confirmed.

Farmer joined the Falcons’ athletic department in September, 2017, after spending 10 years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

During his tenure with UTPB, Farmer created the Champions Fund, a fundraising campaign that helps all the UTPB athletes with additional scholarship money as the Falcons look to become one of the top athletic programs in NCAA Division II.