  • October 28, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 9 - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 9

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 8:08 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 9 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EZEKIEL SALDANA

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: N/A

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Saldana continued to chew up yardage on the ground, carrying the ball 14 times for 318 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 66-26 victory against Lamesa.

TREY CROSS

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 5-foot-8

>> Weight: 165

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: RB/LB

>> Last Week: Cross, the Permian Basin’s leading rusher, carried the ball 23 times for 234 yards and four touchdowns in a victory against Fort Stockton.

AARON FELLOWS

>> School: Alpine

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: RB/QB/DB

>> Last Week: Fellows had 10 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Fightin’ Bucks past Anthony. He also completed 4-of-6 passes for 79 yards.

JESUS LARA

>> School: Kermit

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Lara carried the ball 20 times for 236 yards and four touchdowns and caught one pass for 8 yards and a touchdown against Tornillo.

Zachary Rosas

>> School: Wink

>> Height: N/A

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Running back 

>> Last Week: Rosas finished with 236 on 14 carries, with three touchdowns, to lead the Wildcats to a 47-6 victory Friday against Iraan.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Monday, October 28, 2019 8:08 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
44°
Humidity: 74%
Winds: ENE at 12mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 41°
Showers late. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 58°/Low 38°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 49°/Low 25°
Windy with clouds giving way to sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]