HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 9

EZEKIEL SALDANA
>> School: Pecos
>> Height: N/A
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Saldana continued to chew up yardage on the ground, carrying the ball 14 times for 318 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 66-26 victory against Lamesa.
TREY CROSS
>> School: Greenwood
>> Height: 5-foot-8
>> Weight: 165
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: RB/LB
>> Last Week: Cross, the Permian Basin’s leading rusher, carried the ball 23 times for 234 yards and four touchdowns in a victory against Fort Stockton.
AARON FELLOWS
>> School: Alpine
>> Height: 5-foot-11
>> Weight: 160
>> Class: Senior
>> Position: RB/QB/DB
>> Last Week: Fellows had 10 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Fightin’ Bucks past Anthony. He also completed 4-of-6 passes for 79 yards.
JESUS LARA
>> School: Kermit
>> Height: 5-foot-10
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Sophomore
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Lara carried the ball 20 times for 236 yards and four touchdowns and caught one pass for 8 yards and a touchdown against Tornillo.
Zachary Rosas
>> School: Wink
>> Height: N/A
>> Weight: N/A
>> Class: Junior
>> Position: Running back
>> Last Week: Rosas finished with 236 on 14 carries, with three touchdowns, to lead the Wildcats to a 47-6 victory Friday against Iraan.
