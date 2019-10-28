HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Honor Roll for Week 9

EZEKIEL SALDANA

>> School: Pecos

>> Height: N/A

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Saldana continued to chew up yardage on the ground, carrying the ball 14 times for 318 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 66-26 victory against Lamesa.

TREY CROSS

>> School: Greenwood

>> Height: 5-foot-8

>> Weight: 165

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: RB/LB

>> Last Week: Cross, the Permian Basin’s leading rusher, carried the ball 23 times for 234 yards and four touchdowns in a victory against Fort Stockton.

AARON FELLOWS

>> School: Alpine

>> Height: 5-foot-11

>> Weight: 160

>> Class: Senior

>> Position: RB/QB/DB

>> Last Week: Fellows had 10 carries for 222 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Fightin’ Bucks past Anthony. He also completed 4-of-6 passes for 79 yards.

JESUS LARA

>> School: Kermit

>> Height: 5-foot-10

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Sophomore

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Lara carried the ball 20 times for 236 yards and four touchdowns and caught one pass for 8 yards and a touchdown against Tornillo.

Zachary Rosas

>> School: Wink

>> Height: N/A

>> Weight: N/A

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: Running back

>> Last Week: Rosas finished with 236 on 14 carries, with three touchdowns, to lead the Wildcats to a 47-6 victory Friday against Iraan.