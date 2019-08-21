HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian and OHS return to action

The Permian volleyball team returns to the court Friday to open play at the Big Cat Classic Volleyball Tournament at Godley High School.

The Lady Panthers (8-7) will start play at 10 a.m. against Azle followed by a 1 p.m. match with Mansfield Timberview and a 3 p.m. match against Troy.

Permian finished 2-4 last weekend at the Granbury Tournament.

Odessa High also is back in action, travleing to play at the Denver City Fillie Festival starting Friday at Denver City High School.

The Lady Bronchos (6-9) lost two matches Tuesday night at Lubbock Monterey High School, falling to Snyder (21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-9) and host Monterey (25-18, 25-11, 25-15).