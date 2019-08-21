  • August 21, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian and OHS return to action - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian and OHS return to action

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:16 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian and OHS return to action OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian volleyball team returns to the court Friday to open play at the Big Cat Classic Volleyball Tournament at Godley High School.

The Lady Panthers (8-7) will start play at 10 a.m. against Azle followed by a 1 p.m. match with Mansfield Timberview and a 3 p.m. match against Troy.

Permian finished 2-4 last weekend at the Granbury Tournament.

Odessa High also is back in action, travleing to play at the Denver City Fillie Festival starting Friday at Denver City High School.

The Lady Bronchos (6-9) lost two matches Tuesday night at Lubbock Monterey High School, falling to Snyder (21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-9) and host Monterey (25-18, 25-11, 25-15).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:16 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
89°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]