COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB ends regular season with loss to West Texas A&M

The UTPB volleyball team ended its regular season with a loss in four sets to West Texas A&M, losing by scores of 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 Saturday at Falcon Dome.

Playing on Senior Day, the Falcons (19-7 overall, 11-7 in Lone Star Conference) were led in kills by Travana Matthews who had 17 while Isela Murillo had 13 and Skyler Friel added nine.

Aguilar also finished with two aces.

The Lady Buffs (21-5, 14-7) were led by Selena Batiste’s 15 kills while Torrey Miller had 14 and Sadie Stay finished with 12.

Chandler Vogel had 24 digs while Batiste had 15 and Torrey Miller finished with 15. Erika Lozano had 20 digs to lead UTPB and Murillo had 15 while Marissa Aguilar finished with 12.