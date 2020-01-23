COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB rallies to defeat UT Tyler in overtime

With less than eight minutes remaining to play in regulation, UTPB’s Pat Dembley had just seven points and the Falcons trailed visiting UT Tyler by double digits.

With 11.7 seconds to play, Dembley hit a pair of free throws to lift UTPB into a tie with the Patriots and force overtime.

He then watched teammates Elvin Rodriguez and Donoven Carlisle take over.

Carlisle scored 10 of his team-high 27 points in the extra period and Rodriguez added seven more as the Falcons escaped with a 96-89 victory in Lone Star Conference action Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

Dembley finished with 24 points, his 15-point run in the waning moments lifting the Falcons (13-8 overall, 5-6 in conference) back into the game.

Malik Anderson added 19 points and Rodriguez finished with 13 in the victory.

“We didn’t play smart for a majority of the game and with them throwing a bunch of junk at us, it kind of kept us on our heels,” UTPB coach Josh Newman said. “We wanted to come down and see what they were doing instead of coming down and doing what we wanted to do.

“But give our guys a lot of credit, they were down 17 and they didn’t quit. I challenged them and they rallied behind that.”

Micah Fuller led the Patriots (6-11, 3-9) with a game-high 35 points, including 22 in the first half as UT Tyler built a 41-32 lead at the break.

Ty Glover added 29 points in the loss, 27 coming in the second half and overtime. He connected on a pair of 3-pointers that kept the Falcons at bay, momentarily, during the middle of the second half.

Glover, however, missed a pair of free throws with 6.3 seconds remaining in regulation that would have given the Patriots a lead.

“Give Ty Glover a tremendous amount of credit,” Newman said. “He did everything right and, unfortunately for him and fortunately for us, he missed two free throws when it really mattered.

“But the kid played phenomenal, he made big shot after big shot and they answered every bell until we got it to overtime.”

Glover did give the Patriots the lead in overtime, hitting a jump from just inside the arc, but after that it was all UTPB.

Rodriguez put the Falcons up for good with a 3-pointer from the left corner. Then, on back-to-back possessions, Carlisle connected on a pair of 3-pointers from the top of the key.

Glover got one of them back with a conventional three-point play after driving to the basket and earning the free throw.

Then, after a pair of Carlisle free throws, Glover was fouled attempting another 3-pointer and made all three free throws to pull UT Tyler within three (88-85) with 2:12 to play.

Rodriguez made a pair of free throws of his own and then added a layup for a seven-point lead and the Falcons worked the clock the rest of the way for the victory.

“We know that we have guys who can make plays,” Newman said. “When we executed our offense there at the end, we had two wide-open 3s.”

