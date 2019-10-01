TRACK AND FIELD: Hoppel takes fourth at World Championships

DOHA, QATAR Midland High graduate Bryce Hoppel ran his career-best time Tuesday to finish fourth in the men’s 800 meters at the IAAF world championships.
Hoppel, a two-time NCAA champion in the event at Kansas, ran a time of 1 minute, 44.25 seconds. That bettered the time of 1:44.41 he ran at this year’s NCAA Championships at Austin. He finished behind U.S. teammate Donavan Brazier, who set an American and world championship meet record with a winning time of 1:43.34, which is tied for ninth-fastest time ever in the 800.
Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina finished second in 1:43.47 with Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich of Kenya taking the bronze medal in 1:43.82.
