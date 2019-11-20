HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Nov. 19

For the third consecutive year, the Permian football team finds itself in the area round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

The Panthers (7-4) claimed a spot in the second round with last week’s decisive 48-13 victory over El Paso Franklin in the bi-district round of the playoffs at Ratliff Stadium.

“First of fall, I’m happy with the away our kids played last week,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “It was a great win for and it was great to beat a team that had beaten us earlier in the season. It was a sign of how much we’ve improved this season, so I’m proud of that. We’re happy to be in the second round of the playoffs.”

Now the Panthers will face Arlington Martin (10-1) out of District 4-6A in this week’s game at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Coached by Bob Wager, the Warriors enter this week’s game fresh off a decisive win of their own, beating San Angelo Central 69-0 in last week’s bi-district round.

Ellison and his players know what they’re up against as they face their toughest test of the season thus far.

“Number one, they’re extremely talented and extremely disciplined,” Ellison said. “They play hard and they are very well-coached. This is going to be a tough challenge for us.”

The Warriors’ lone loss of the season came in a 45-38 setback to Rockwall back on Sept. 20 on the road.

Since then, Arlington Martin has won eight in a row.

Their closest win since then was a 21-3 win over Arlington High on Oct. 18. They’ve scored more than 50 points in four games this season.

“They’re really good on defense,” Ellison said. “They play hard. They have a good quarterback who can run the ball and is hard to get a hold of. They’ve had a good year.”

>> AREA ROUND WOES: Getting past the second round of the playoffs has been a challenge for the Panthers, especially in recent years as each of the last two seasons have ended in the area round.

Last year, the Panthers’ season came to an end with a 49-35 loss to Arlington Lamar in Abilene.

In 2017 it was Martin that dealt Permian a crushing 41-10 loss to end their season at Maverick Stadium.

The last time Permian made it past the area round of the playoffs was in 2014, when the Panthers beat Amarillo Tascosa 49-28 before losing in the third round to Euless Trinity 42-14. Permian went 9-4 that year.

>> HOME COMFORTS: Once again, the Panthers won’t have to travel very far to play.

For the third consecutive week, Permian will enjoy the comforts of Ratliff Stadium as they will play their area game at home.

“It’s great,” Ellison said. “Anytime you can go into the playoffs and play in front of your own fans, it’s awesome. It’s good for the community and the football team and we’re excited.”

It’ll be the ninth time the Panthers have played a game at home this season. Since opening the season at Desoto, Permian’s only road games have been at Midland High and at Wolfforth Frenship.

>> DEFENSE: Aside from the final score, there were plenty of differences between the Panthers’ 48-13 victory over Franklin and their 49-28 loss to the Cougars in their first meeting back on Sept. 5, namely, Permian’s defensive performance.

“I thought our defense the second time around was much improved,” Ellison said. “I thought offensively, we got a lot of people involved and we had a lot of great performances from our guys. We were able to execute this time around. Our offense had better execution and our defense did pretty well.”

The Cougars started the game with the ball, driving down field before being stopped with a turnover on downs in Permian territory, a defensive stop that Ellison thought proved crucial in setting the tone early on.

“Any time you can come out and stop a drive like that, that’s huge for our overall confidence,” Ellison said. “That was big early in the game. I thought we did a good job with our defensive game plan.”

>> 100+ RUSHERS: Finishing with 584 rushing yards total, the Panthers had three players who put up triple-digit rushing yards in last week’s win. Easton Hernandez finished with 16 carries for 156 yards, while Malachi Medlock had 15 for 111 and Terran Limuel had six carries for 110.

“That’s how our offense is supposed to be,” Ellison said. “Anytime on any one play, three different people can get the ball. It says a lot about the execution from the quarterback to the offensive line to the slots to the wide outs, I thought everybody did a great job. We played well and the result was we had a lot of players who had a bunch of yards. It was the result of everyone doing their jobs.”

>> LOW PENALTIES: Early in the season, Permian had some trouble keeping the number of penalties down in games. Since then, they’ve played more disciplined and last week was another example, finishing with only three penalties for 35 yards.

“Early on in the season, everyone battles that, especially teams that were just as inexperienced as we were, so you have fight through that in the early part of the season,” Ellison said. “It talks about how we’ve been a mature football team because the same things we’re preaching in the spring football camp are the same things we’re preaching and emphasizing now and it’s just the more games you play, the better you get and the better you are at operating in a game.”