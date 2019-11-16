COMMENTARY: UTPB's seniors deserve praise

The UTPB football team will honor its seniors tonight as they walk onto the field for the final time as Falcons.

You should honor them with your presence.

At any point during the past four years, they could have quit.

They could have raised the white flag and surrendered, the task of building a collegiate football program proving to be too much to shoulder each week.

Some did, walking away, never to be heard from again.

Others found that the “student” part of student-athlete was harder to negotiate than expected and basically worked themselves off the team with a sub-par academic effort.

The players who step between the lines tonight, they are the ones that future Falcons will be talking about as the cornerstones of the tradition that head coach Justin Carrigan and his staff are building in the Permian Basin.

The numbers are never going to be pretty for this group, nor were they expected to be.

Starting a program from scratch and then joining the Lone Star Conference, the staff and players understood they were going to take their lumps, the pain necessary for the Falcons to ultimately fly and become one of the elite teams in the conference, battling in the future for playoff berths, along with having national championship aspirations.

It’s not that this group of players didn’t have those dreams as well.

Many, though, weren’t even on scholarship when they arrived on campus the first time.

They had to prove both to Carrigan and his staff, along with themselves, that they belonged at the NCAA Division II level.

Prove it they did.

So much so, in fact, that some of the future team awards are going to have the names of a few of these leaders.

Kameron Mathis, Davion Sutton, Alonzo Turner, Kyle McBride, Ben Galaviz, Ryan Barker, Javier Gomez III, Emilio Solis, Xavier Brooks, Logo Kaleopa, Marquis Simmons, Chris Hoad, Keegan Gray, Tavita Hamilton, Ja’Vaun Johnson, Pablo Guiterrez, Hunter Bowers, Ray Dinnall-Guerra, Jacob Granado, Diego Assad, Diameon Brewer, Marquez Byrd and Noe Rodriguez all will take their final walk down the steps from the home locker room and onto the Ratliff Stadium turf, a place they called home for the past four seasons.

There will be tears, hugs and pictures and then it will be back to the matter at hand, the season finale against Texas A&M-Kingsville, a program that has gotten the better of UTPB in the first three meetings between the schools.

A final victory would be the icing on the cake for this group.

Win or lose, however, they are comfortable with their legacy, the examples of hard work on and off the field shaping the underclassmen, who then will be entrusted with not just keeping the traditions alive, but expanding and deepening them with each passing season.