  • April 8, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 9 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1948: On this date, the Odessa High baseball team was getting ready to face San Angelo in a District 3-2A baseball game at Oiler Park. … The Odessa High track and field team prepared for a district meet in Midland. … Also getting ready to compete in district action were the Odessa High boys and girls tennis teams.

>> 1964: The Odessa College baseball team was set to return to action in Western Junior College Conference play, hosting Amarillo College. … Area track teams were competing in the District 2-4A Championships at W.T. Barrett Stadium. … The Permian baseball team was getting ready to face the defending District 2-4A champions San Angelo at home. Both teams were coming off district wins from earlier in the week with Permian shutting out Abilene High 6-0 and San Angelo tripping Midland High 4-3.

>> 1988: The Permian golf team dropped down one spot, but remained on San Angelo Central’s tail in the third round of the District 4-5A tournament in Midland. The Panthers combined to shoot a 311 for a three-round total of 927, sitting in fourth place while Midland High fired 300 to stay in second place. … The Odessa College’s No. 1 doubles tennis team of Melissa Nelson and Carla Martin saw their 23-game winning streak come to an end with a loss to Texas Tech at the Roadrunner Classic in Las Cruces, N.M. … The Odessa College golf team finished second at a tournament at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

>> 1996: Stephanie Thomas was named Odessa College’s new women’s basketball head coach, replacing Ken Hefner. … The Midland Angels posted a series-ending 8-4 win over San Antonio at Christensen Stadium. Midland Starter Matt Beaumont struck out eight in over six innings of work.

