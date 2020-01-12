RODEO: Gibson looks to build off strong performance

Thursday night’s performance at the SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo was a special one for tie-down roper Charlie Gibson.

As one of the younger competitors competing full-time on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit, the Midland native wanted to take advantage of getting a good start to his 2020.

Gibson was able to check off both of those items on his list, finishing with a time of 9.1 seconds that was the best of the night and at the time placed him in a tied for third place following the performance

“I got out to a good start and the horse was just outstanding,” said Gibson after his run. “I just slowed down and made a right-spin run and that’s all I needed.”

It was another solid start for the cowboy who is starting to carve out his own path on the rodeo scene.

After finishing up an appearance in the Texas High School State Finals Rodeo in 2018, he followed that up by competing in his first professional rodeo in Denver that same year.

He attended Greenwood up until his sophomore year before being home schooled.

Last year, he continued to make good runs at different stops across the country, including winning a round at the WRCA $500,000 Semifinals Rodeo in Guthrie, Okla. last May.

He’s been able to make a name for himself with this early success.

At the same time, he says that he takes one of the most important lessons he’s learned with him every time he steps into the arena.

“You have to stay humble if you want to win,” Gibson said. “If you get a big head, you’re not going to win much no matter how hard you try. If you’re not hungry, you’re not going to win a dime.”

He takes that mantra with him everywhere he goes.

Gibson admitted, however, that he take a little extra pride in competing close to his hometown, in front of friends, family and everyone who has supported him along the way.

“This rodeo is a big deal to me,” he said. “I know everyone here and we’re all friends and this is one I can’t miss.

“I have way more friends than I expected to be here and I just enjoy their company.”

Gibson did have time to enjoy and take in everything before his run since he was the final cowboy out of 12 to compete.

He gained an additional spotlight before stepping up when rodeo announcer Randy Corley said “no pressure” when being introduced before his run.

That extra pressure to do well for the hometown crowd is something Gibson embraces head on.

“When that announcer said ‘no pressure’ for the hometown cowboy, I knew it was my time to shine,” he said.

When Gibson is not out competing full-time in rodeo, he works with his father as a welder in the family business. He also could have another family member following in his footsteps before too long.

Gibson’s sister, Brittany, used to compete full-time in the rodeo and has stepped away from that to raise her family.

Her son, Charlie’s nephew, has picked up early on in the family tradition.

“My sister is one of our biggest fans and her little kiddo is like my own,” he said. “He looks up to me and we’re best friends. He started just picking up a rope and he’s trying and might be following along soon.”

For now, Gibson is focused on making the most of his early career as a professional. After being around it for almost his entire life, he has a good understanding of what it takes to maintain a successful career.

“My goal for the year is to make the NFR (National Finals Rodeo) ,” he said. “I know that’s the goal that everybody sets but I work hard and put in the effort to make it there. If I don’t make it this year, I’ll try again next year because it’s all mental.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas