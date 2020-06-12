LOOK BACK: June 13 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1958: On this date, a trio of Odessans — Richard Voorhies, Rip White and Ruben Munoz — were getting ready to box in a professional fight card in Hobbs, N.M.

>> 1969: The Andrews baseball team advanced to the Class 3A state baseball championship after recording a 5-4 victory against Brenham in the semifinals in Austin. A ninth-inning single by Andrews’ pitcher Johnny Hatcher drove in Ronnie Shoemaker with the winning run to move the Mustangs into the final. … The Odessa College golf team soared to a 303 third round at the NJCAA tournament in Roswell, N.M. Chipola CC (Fla.) turned in a blistering 3-under-par 281, to move ahead of the Wranglers into second place.

>> 1991: The El Paso Diablos dealt the Midland Angels a 12-7 loss in Midland. The Diablos entered the game as the best-hitting team in the Texas League with a .314 team batting average and cranked out 15 hits, five for extra bases. … The Universal Interscholastic League began debating about limiting the number of high school basketball games to one a week. The one-game proposal was supported by small schools in the West Texas-South Plains area. … Future Odessa College rodeo bull riders, brothers Gilbert and Adam Carillo of Abilene, were getting ready to compete at the state high school rodeo finals at the Taylor County Exposition Center.

>> 2009: The Andrews baseball team came up short against Carthage in the Class 3A state semifinals, losing 4-3 in Austin. The game had been postponed in the third inning due to inclement weather from one day earlier with Carthage leading 2-1. Andrews ended the season 23-8 while Carthage (27-6-1) advanced to the championship. … The penultimate round of the Quarter Century Partnership saw Mike Maes and Omar Sanchez end the day as leaders after carding a 6-under-par 66 for a two-day total of 131.