  • November 9, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College remains unbeaten - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College remains unbeaten

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Basketball Box

Odessa College 82,

Eastern Arizona College 62

ODESSA COLLEGE (5-0)

Arielle Adams 1-2 2-2 5, Yanina Todorova 7-10 0-0 16, Okako Adika 5-8 0-0 12, Sofia Persson 2-5 2-2 7, Nokoia White 3-9 1-1 7, Geovana Lopes 0-2 2-2 2, Matilda Ahlberg 3-0 0-0 9, Jenyff Moura 0-1 0-0 0, Criste’on Waters 2-5 2-2 6, Jordan Brown 2-3 0-1 4, Denitsa Petrova 2-5 3-4 7, Maria Guimaraes 3-5 2-2 8 . Totals 30-62 14-16 82.

EASTERN ARIZONA COLLEGE (2-1)

Deion Abalos 1-5 3-5 5, Isis Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Macee Bingham 0-0 0-0 0, Nyeniea John 6-16 2-4 14, Susi Namoa 1-7 3-6 6, Jalen Long 0-5 0-0 0, Sanee Cates 0-0 5-6 5, Dominique Arquette 1-1 0-0 0, Kiara Brooks 1-4 5-5 7, Sina Tapasa 0-0 0-0 0, Danja Stafford 5-13 9-10 20, Morgan Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 27-36 62.

Odessa College 18 15 29 20 — 82

Eastern Arizona 6 21 16 19 — 62

3-Point goals — Odessa College 8-22 (Adams 0-1, Todorova 2-4, Adika 2-3, Persson 1-4, White 0-1, Ahlberg 3-7, Petrova 0-2); Eastern Arizona College 3-11 (John 0-2, Namoa 1-2, Long 0-2, Arquette 1-1, Stafford 1-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 26, Eastern Arizona College 18. Fouled out — Odessa College: Guimaraes, Eastern Arizoan College: Brooks. Technical fouls — Odessa College: Bench. Rebounds — Odessa College 37 (Adika 12), Eastern Arizona College 40 (Namoa 6, Brooks 6, Stafford 6). Assists — Odessa College 14 (Todorova 3), Eastern Arizona College 4 (Abalos 1, Namoa 1, Long 1, Brooks 1).

Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:53 am

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College remains unbeaten OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

THATCHER, ARIZ. The Odessa College women’s basketball team maintained its undefeated start to the season with an 82-62 win over host Eastern Arizona College Friday in the Eastern Arizona Shootout.

The Lady Wranglers (5-0) outscored Eastern Arizona College 18-6 in the opening quarter to help set the pace.

Yanina Todorova finished with 16 points to lead Odessa College and Okako Adika had 12. who had 16 points while Okako Adika had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Maria Guimaraes finished with eight and four rebouns.

Eastern Arizona College (2-1) was led by Danja Stafford who had 20 points while Nyeniea John had 14

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:53 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
39°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: E at 0mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 49°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 79°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 50°/Low 24°
Windy with clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]