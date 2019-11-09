WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College remains unbeaten

THATCHER, ARIZ. The Odessa College women’s basketball team maintained its undefeated start to the season with an 82-62 win over host Eastern Arizona College Friday in the Eastern Arizona Shootout.

The Lady Wranglers (5-0) outscored Eastern Arizona College 18-6 in the opening quarter to help set the pace.

Yanina Todorova finished with 16 points to lead Odessa College and Okako Adika had 12. who had 16 points while Okako Adika had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Maria Guimaraes finished with eight and four rebouns.

Eastern Arizona College (2-1) was led by Danja Stafford who had 20 points while Nyeniea John had 14