Odessa College logo
- Basketball Box
-
Odessa College 82,
Eastern Arizona College 62
ODESSA COLLEGE (5-0)
Arielle Adams 1-2 2-2 5, Yanina Todorova 7-10 0-0 16, Okako Adika 5-8 0-0 12, Sofia Persson 2-5 2-2 7, Nokoia White 3-9 1-1 7, Geovana Lopes 0-2 2-2 2, Matilda Ahlberg 3-0 0-0 9, Jenyff Moura 0-1 0-0 0, Criste’on Waters 2-5 2-2 6, Jordan Brown 2-3 0-1 4, Denitsa Petrova 2-5 3-4 7, Maria Guimaraes 3-5 2-2 8 . Totals 30-62 14-16 82.
EASTERN ARIZONA COLLEGE (2-1)
Deion Abalos 1-5 3-5 5, Isis Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Macee Bingham 0-0 0-0 0, Nyeniea John 6-16 2-4 14, Susi Namoa 1-7 3-6 6, Jalen Long 0-5 0-0 0, Sanee Cates 0-0 5-6 5, Dominique Arquette 1-1 0-0 0, Kiara Brooks 1-4 5-5 7, Sina Tapasa 0-0 0-0 0, Danja Stafford 5-13 9-10 20, Morgan Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-55 27-36 62.
Odessa College 18 15 29 20 — 82
Eastern Arizona 6 21 16 19 — 62
3-Point goals — Odessa College 8-22 (Adams 0-1, Todorova 2-4, Adika 2-3, Persson 1-4, White 0-1, Ahlberg 3-7, Petrova 0-2); Eastern Arizona College 3-11 (John 0-2, Namoa 1-2, Long 0-2, Arquette 1-1, Stafford 1-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 26, Eastern Arizona College 18. Fouled out — Odessa College: Guimaraes, Eastern Arizoan College: Brooks. Technical fouls — Odessa College: Bench. Rebounds — Odessa College 37 (Adika 12), Eastern Arizona College 40 (Namoa 6, Brooks 6, Stafford 6). Assists — Odessa College 14 (Todorova 3), Eastern Arizona College 4 (Abalos 1, Namoa 1, Long 1, Brooks 1).
Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:53 am
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College remains unbeaten
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
THATCHER, ARIZ. The Odessa College women’s basketball team maintained its undefeated start to the season with an 82-62 win over host Eastern Arizona College Friday in the Eastern Arizona Shootout.
The Lady Wranglers (5-0) outscored Eastern Arizona College 18-6 in the opening quarter to help set the pace.
Yanina Todorova finished with 16 points to lead Odessa College and Okako Adika had 12. who had 16 points while Okako Adika had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Maria Guimaraes finished with eight and four rebouns.
Eastern Arizona College (2-1) was led by Danja Stafford who had 20 points while Nyeniea John had 14
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Odessa College
on
Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:53 am.
| Tags:
Odessa College,
Lady Wranglers,
Eastern Arizona