COLLEGE GOLF: Ancer inducted into NJCAA Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Former Odessa College golfer Abraham Ancer was inducted into the 2020 NJCAA Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the school announced Wednesday.

Ancer played with the Wranglers during the 2009-10 school year and earned first-team All-American honors before finishing his collegiate career at Oklahoma.

He also was the first recipient of the Jack Nicklaus Award as the junior college player of the year and the Phil Mickelson Award for Freshman of the Year.

Ancer won five of his seven tournaments during the spring season as a Wrangler.

The NJCAA also announced that the 2022 Division I National Golf Tournament will be held at the Links Course at Odessa Country Club. The tournament was scheduled for this May but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.