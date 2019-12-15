  • December 15, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall in final game of 2019

Posted: Sunday, December 15, 2019 3:56 pm

TOPEKA, KAN. The Odessa Jackalopes struggled in their final game of 2019, falling 5-1 to the Topeka Pilots Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Shawn Kennedy got the scoring going for the Pilots (19-9-1-1 overall) with his goal midway through the first period. Kennedy later added an assist as Topeka scored four goals in the second period to pull away from Odessa.

Matt Clark scored on a power play to get the lone goal for Odessa (7-19-1-1) in the third period.

The Jackalopes are off for the next two weekends and return to action Jan. 3, 2020 for the start of a three-game series against Lone Star.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

