  • September 28, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB rallies past Lubbock Christian

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB rallies past Lubbock Christian

Box Score

UTPB def. Lubbock Christian

25-22, 18-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12

At Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock

Kills — UTPB: Grace Talbert 10, Stephanie Sanchez 9, Aquincia Strambler 9, Travana Matthews 7, Skyler Friel 6, Isela Murillo 4, Analise Lucio 3, Marissa Aguilar 2, Erika Lozano 1. . Lubbock Christian: Avery Moore 23, Hannah Thomas 11, Morgan Schwarz 8, Ashley Vanfleet 8, Sage Chain 4, Bradi Marshall 3, Karley David-McLeroy 1.

Blocks — UTPB: Travana Matthews 6.5, Skyler Friel 4, Stephanie Sanchez 3.5, Aquincia Stambler 1, Isela Murillo 1, Grace Talbert 0.5.. Lubbock Christian: xxxx.

Assists — UTPB: Analise Lucio 25, Kiera Granado 19, Skyler Friel 2, Marissa Aguilar 1, Megan Ashton 1. Lubbock Christian: Bradi Marshall 48, Avery Moore 4, Jalee Sims 2, Maddie DeGuire 2, Sage Chain 1.

Digs — UTPB: Marissa Aguilar 17, Erika Lozano 14, Isela Murillo 11, Megan Ashton 8, Analise Lucio 7, Kiera Granado 7, Stephanie Sanchez 4, Travana Matthews 2, Aquincia Stambler 2, Lanai Hurd 1.. Lubbock Christian: Jalee Sims 27, Maddie DeGuire 18, Bradi Marshall 15, Avery Moore 8, Hannah Thomas 7, Sloan Williams 6, Ashley Vanfleet 2, Morgan Schwarz 1, Karley David-McLeroy 1, Mady McCully 1.

Aces — UTPB: Erika Lozano 3, Isela Murillo 2, Stephanie Sanchez 1. Lubbock Christian: Hannah Thomas 2, Bradi Marshall 1, Jalee Sims 1.

Records

UTPB 10-2 (2-1); Lubbock Christian 7-6 (2-3).

Posted: Saturday, September 28, 2019 5:00 pm

LUBBOCK

LUBBOCK The UTPB volleyball team pulled out a close five-set victory, 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12, over Lubbock Christian Saturday in Lone Star Conference play at the Chap Center.

Grace Talbert led the Falcons (10-2, 2-1) with 10 kills and Travana Matthews added nine blocks for UTPB. Analise Lucio and Kiera Granado led UTPB with 25 and 20 assists, respectively.

Avery Moore and Bradi Marshall both had match highs in kills and assists for Lubbock Christian, finishing with 23 and 49 for the match.

The Falcons were swept by Angelo State, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17, Friday night on the road.

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

