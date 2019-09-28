COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB rallies past Lubbock Christian

The UTPB volleyball team pulled out a close five-set victory, 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12, over Lubbock Christian Saturday in Lone Star Conference play at the Chap Center.

Grace Talbert led the Falcons (10-2, 2-1) with 10 kills and Travana Matthews added nine blocks for UTPB. Analise Lucio and Kiera Granado led UTPB with 25 and 20 assists, respectively.

Avery Moore and Bradi Marshall both had match highs in kills and assists for Lubbock Christian, finishing with 23 and 49 for the match.

The Falcons were swept by Angelo State, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17, Friday night on the road.