HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Crane's Willis bursts on the scene in debut varsity season

During his time at the helm of the seventh-grade, eighth-grade and JV football teams in Crane, quarterback Jaxon Willis would be under center and looking to hand the ball to a running back or make the read on a defender that would determine whether he would pitch the ball or keep it in his hands on that particular play.

Willis, and the rest of the Golden Cranes, had no idea how his football career was about to change.

When former coach Steve Rodman stepped down, Crane brought in former Andrews and Sonora coach Jeff Cordell to run the program.

Now, the only time that Willis goes under center is for a quarterback sneak … or the victory formation, of which there were plenty in 2019.

Some of that was due to the transition that Willis made as the Golden Cranes’ quarterback, taking the lessons learned during preseason training camp and putting them into action under the lights each week.

He finished 197-of-301 passing for 3,078 yards and 32 touchdowns. Add in the 93 carries for 345 and 11 touchdowns and it’s easy to see why the sophomore is being honored as the Odessa American’s 2019 Newcomer of the Year.

“Coming in and learning a new offense, new terminology, new coaches, everything, I thought Jaxon did a very good job,” Cordell said. “He never seemed overwhelmed by things.

“He did a good job making decisions out there, making the correct read and getting the ball out of his hand quickly. He’s really going to benefit from our offseason.”

With Cordell not taking the reins of the program until the middle of June, the Golden Cranes didn’t have the opportunity to install much of the offense that Cordell usually has at his disposal.

That didn’t stop Willis and the rest of the Golden Cranes from putting up numbers that seemed like pinball scores, outscoring opponents 328-104 through their first seven games, including an 80-point outburst against Iraan.

Willis was the point man, but quickly deflects the credit when talking about the way the season progress.

“I knew that I had great receivers, a great offensive line and great coaches that were going to put us in the right position to succeed,” Willis said. “I have the easy part; I just had to go through my progressions and find the open receiver and then watch them do the rest.

“It was a lot different than what we were running, what we were used to. It’s always fun when you are putting up points and throwing the football.”

That fun was a by-product of plenty of hard work by the Golden Cranes with Cordell quickly bringing everyone up to speed, using conditioning drills to work on pursuit angles, while making sure that everyone was in the weight room doing what they needed to do to get bigger, faster and stronger.

That’s where Willis thinks his biggest gains will be during this offseason, the first full offseason with Cordell.

“It’s going to be very important for us,” Willis said. “Get in there and work on getting stronger, work on our agility, everything.

“But to be able to learn more of the offense, to expand what we can do, is only going to help us next season.”

It was this season, however, that made Willis a household name, especially to defensive coordinators throughout Class 3A Division II.

After opening the season 9-of-11 passing for 142 yards against Iraan, Willis passed for more than 250 yards in nine of the next 10 games, including an 11-of-18, 557-yard performance against Stanton to close out September.

But it was a simple 5-yard completion the following week, against Ozona, that sticks out in his mind.

“It was a close game and we were driving near the end of the first half,” Willis said. “I think there were 10 seconds left in the half and I was starting to cramp up.

“I rolled out and found Brandon (Cerna) for a touchdown to give us the lead at halftime and we were able to hold on and win that game.”

What that effort did was win over any doubters about Willis’ ability to fight through adversity to put his team in a position to win.

Now entrenched as one of the leaders of the team moving forward, he expects to be more vocal in the upcoming two seasons.

“I’m going to be getting everyone involved,” Willis said. “Offseason workouts, 7-on-7, learning more of the offense, everything.

“We had a good season, but we want more.”

