  February 15, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos remain undefeated in district play - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos remain undefeated in district play

District 2-6A Standings

W L T Pts

Midland High (10-2-4) ………2 0 1 10

Odessa High (10-5-3) …2 0 1 10

Wol. Frenship (9-1-1) …… ...1 1 1 6

Midland Lee (7-7-1) ……… 1 2 0 4

Permian (4-8-3) ………... …1 2 0 4

Ama. Tascosa (4-8-3) ……. .0 2 1 2

Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.

x-Clinched playoff berth

Friday, Feb. 14

Odessa High 2, Amarillo Tascosa 0

Wolfforth Frenship 5, Permian 0

Midland High 2, Midland Lee 1

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Wolfforth Frenship at Odessa High, 7:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Permian at Midland High, 7:30 p.m.., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland Lee at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m., Dick Bivins Stadium

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 11:54 pm

Two goals from Alan Rubio proved to be enough for the Odessa High boys soccer team as the Bronchos knocked off Amarillo Tascosa 2-0 Friday in District 2-6A play at Ratliff Stadium.

Rubio connected on both scores in the first half and the Bronchos defense shut out the Rebels for the win.

Odessa High (10-5-3 overall, 2-0-1 district) remains unbeaten in district play and hosts Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium. Tascosa (4-9-3, 0-2-1) hosts Midland Lee at the same time at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

