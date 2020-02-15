HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos remain undefeated in district play

Two goals from Alan Rubio proved to be enough for the Odessa High boys soccer team as the Bronchos knocked off Amarillo Tascosa 2-0 Friday in District 2-6A play at Ratliff Stadium.

Rubio connected on both scores in the first half and the Bronchos defense shut out the Rebels for the win.

Odessa High (10-5-3 overall, 2-0-1 district) remains unbeaten in district play and hosts Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium. Tascosa (4-9-3, 0-2-1) hosts Midland Lee at the same time at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.