- District 2-6A Standings
-
W L T Pts
Midland High (10-2-4) ………2 0 1 10
Odessa High (10-5-3) …2 0 1 10
Wol. Frenship (9-1-1) …… ...1 1 1 6
Midland Lee (7-7-1) ……… 1 2 0 4
Permian (4-8-3) ………... …1 2 0 4
Ama. Tascosa (4-8-3) ……. .0 2 1 2
Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.
x-Clinched playoff berth
Friday, Feb. 14
Odessa High 2, Amarillo Tascosa 0
Wolfforth Frenship 5, Permian 0
Midland High 2, Midland Lee 1
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Wolfforth Frenship at Odessa High, 7:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium
Permian at Midland High, 7:30 p.m.., Grande Communications Stadium
Midland Lee at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m., Dick Bivins Stadium
Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 11:54 pm
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Bronchos remain undefeated in district play
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
Two goals from Alan Rubio proved to be enough for the Odessa High boys soccer team as the Bronchos knocked off Amarillo Tascosa 2-0 Friday in District 2-6A play at Ratliff Stadium.
Rubio connected on both scores in the first half and the Bronchos defense shut out the Rebels for the win.
Odessa High (10-5-3 overall, 2-0-1 district) remains unbeaten in district play and hosts Wolfforth Frenship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium. Tascosa (4-9-3, 0-2-1) hosts Midland Lee at the same time at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.
