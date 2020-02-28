  • February 28, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader in return to action

Odessa College 6-12, Laredo College 2-4

GAME 1

Odessa.......... 000  123     0   —     6      8     2

Laredo........... 010  010     0   —     2      8     0

Cori Turner and Lauren Dolynski. Anna MacFarlane, Olivia Garza (7) and Jada Lopez. W — Turner. L — MacFarlane. 2B — Odessa College: Alyssa Gillen, Monique Pando, Laredo College: Abi Rubio. HR — Odessa College: Dolynski.

GAME 2

Odessa.......... 203  040     3   —   12    12     1

Laredo........... 031  000     0   —     4    10     1

Madi Scott and Madison Zaccardo. Olivia Garza, Evelyn Gonzales (3), Anna MacFarlane (5) and Jada Lopez. W — Scott. L — Gonzales. 2B — Odessa College: Lauren Dolynski, Cydney Vick, Madison Zaccardo. Laredo College: Amberly Barrera. HR — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Zaccardo.

Records — Odessa College 11-6.

LAREDO The Odessa College softball team swept Laredo College in a road doubleheader Friday.

The Lady Wranglers (11-6 overall) defeated the Palominos 6-2 in Game 1 and 12-4 in Game 2.

Lauren Dolynski had three hits, including a double and home run, over the course of both games. Madison Zaccardo hit a home run and a double in the second game.

Pitchers Cori Turner (Game 1) and Madi Scott (Game 2) also earned complete-game victories.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

