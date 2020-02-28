COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader in return to action

Odessa College logo
GAME 1
Odessa.......... 000 123 0 — 6 8 2
Laredo........... 010 010 0 — 2 8 0
Cori Turner and Lauren Dolynski. Anna MacFarlane, Olivia Garza (7) and Jada Lopez. W — Turner. L — MacFarlane. 2B — Odessa College: Alyssa Gillen, Monique Pando, Laredo College: Abi Rubio. HR — Odessa College: Dolynski.
GAME 2
Odessa.......... 203 040 3 — 12 12 1
Laredo........... 031 000 0 — 4 10 1
Madi Scott and Madison Zaccardo. Olivia Garza, Evelyn Gonzales (3), Anna MacFarlane (5) and Jada Lopez. W — Scott. L — Gonzales. 2B — Odessa College: Lauren Dolynski, Cydney Vick, Madison Zaccardo. Laredo College: Amberly Barrera. HR — Odessa College: Illy Cisneros, Zaccardo.
Records — Odessa College 11-6.
LAREDO The Odessa College softball team swept Laredo College in a road doubleheader Friday.
The Lady Wranglers (11-6 overall) defeated the Palominos 6-2 in Game 1 and 12-4 in Game 2.
Lauren Dolynski had three hits, including a double and home run, over the course of both games. Madison Zaccardo hit a home run and a double in the second game.
Pitchers Cori Turner (Game 1) and Madi Scott (Game 2) also earned complete-game victories.
