COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader in return to action

The Odessa College softball team swept Laredo College in a road doubleheader Friday.

The Lady Wranglers (11-6 overall) defeated the Palominos 6-2 in Game 1 and 12-4 in Game 2.

Lauren Dolynski had three hits, including a double and home run, over the course of both games. Madison Zaccardo hit a home run and a double in the second game.

Pitchers Cori Turner (Game 1) and Madi Scott (Game 2) also earned complete-game victories.