  • May 26, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 27 memories

Posted: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 7:19 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1971: On this date, West Texas State (now West Texas A&M) signed Marfa’s Arcadio Rivera to a football scholarship. Rivera scored 80 points his senior season for the Shorthorns. He also intercepted 16 passes and rushed for 1,023 yards and was named to the Class 2A all-state team as a second team back.

>> 1983: The Odessa College tennis doubles team of Frank Guengerich and Greg Conaway advanced to the third round of play with a straight set win at the NJCAA Tennis Championships in Ocala, Fla. Guengerich and Conaway, seeded fifth, received a bye in the first round. The pair won their first match 7-5, 6-2, against Cowley County Junior College’s Bjorn Pinkhorn and Jim Ritchie. … Shreveport kept its four-game lead in the East Division of the Texas League with a 9-3 triumph over the Midland Cubs. The Cubs were led by the hitting of Mel Hall, who went 3 for 5 as he continued to recuperate from an injury.

>> 1992: The Midland Angels were swept in a doubleheader by the Arkansas Travelers, losing 2-0 and 1-0, at Angels Stadium. The games were the first between the teams in a five-game series. The losses ran the Angels’ losing streak to six straight.

>> 2005: The Andrews softball team defeated Big Spring 1-0 in the Region I-4A championship game at the Freddie Ezell Softball Complex in Midland, clinching the first state softball berth for the Lady Mustangs in eight years. The victory avenged two District 4-4A losses to Big Spring during the regular season. Kendra Corbin hurled the shutout to send the Lady Mustangs to Austin. … The McCamey baseball team lost to New Deal, 7-4, in the first game of a Class 1A Regional semifinal series.

