HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High faces Amarillo Tascosa on the road

The Odessa High soccer teams will make their longest road trip of District 2-6A play Friday when they face Amarillo Tascosa at Dick Bivins Stadium.

The Lady Bronchos (12-5-3 overall, 3-2-2) face the Lady Rebels (1-14-2, 0-7-0) at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

The Odessa High girls can clinch a playoff spot with a victory and a Midland Lee loss or draw. The Lady Bronchos defeated Tascosa 5-0 on Feb. 14 at Ratliff Stadium.

The boys (12-6-4, 4-1-2) are tied for first place with Midland High with three games to go in the regular season. The Bronchos defeated the Rebels 2-0 in the first meeting and are looking for their first