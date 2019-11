HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Andrews sweeps Fabens to open postseason

The Andrews volleyball team took care of business in its opening playoff match, sweeping Fabens, 25-20, 25-19, 25-10, Tuesday at the Pete P. Gallego Center in Alpine in the Class 4A bi-district round.

Kassidy Epperson led the Lady Mustangs (26-17) with nine kills, 12 digs and two total blocks. Miranda Trevino added 12 assists and Savannah Infante led the team with 18 digs for the match.

Andrews advances to the area round to face Hereford, who defeated Dalhart Tuesday night in its playoff opener. Details of that matchup are still to be determined.