COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB falls to Eastern New Mexico in slugfest

Marissa Salinas had a big afternoon for the UTPB softball team but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons fell 14-9 to Eastern New Mexico to wrap up tournament play Sunday at PlainsCapital Park at Lubbock Christian.

Salinas finished 4 for 4, hitting two home runs, a double and driving in six runs for UTPB (8-10). The Falcons took an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning before the Greyhounds (6-6) answered with four runs of their own.

Azalea Martinez had a big afternoon for Eastern New Mexico, hitting three home runs and driving in four runs. Tianna Boone also delivered a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning to break the game open.