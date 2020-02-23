UTPB logo, USE THIS ONE
- Eastern New Mexico 14, UTPB 9
-
UTPB.............. 013 400 1 — 9 12 2
ENMU............ 230 414 x — 14 14 1
Abrie Castillo, Abby Cousins (5) and Nayeli Diaz, Choco Munoz (6). Jordan Bowman, Lauren Avalos (3), Tava Boone (4) and Mackenzie Shaw. W — Avalos. L — Castillo. Sv — Tava Boone. 2B — UTPB: Jessica Gonzales, Marissa Salinas, April Arellano, Eastern New Mexico: Jokaira Paredes 2, Kianna Galindo. HR — UTPB: Salinas 2, Eastern New Mexico: Azalea Martinez 3, Tianna Boone.
Records — UTPB 8-10; Eastern New Mexico 6-6.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB falls to Eastern New Mexico in slugfest
LUBBOCK Marissa Salinas had a big afternoon for the UTPB softball team but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons fell 14-9 to Eastern New Mexico to wrap up tournament play Sunday at PlainsCapital Park at Lubbock Christian.
Salinas finished 4 for 4, hitting two home runs, a double and driving in six runs for UTPB (8-10). The Falcons took an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning before the Greyhounds (6-6) answered with four runs of their own.
Azalea Martinez had a big afternoon for Eastern New Mexico, hitting three home runs and driving in four runs. Tianna Boone also delivered a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning to break the game open.
