  • February 23, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB falls to Eastern New Mexico in slugfest

Eastern New Mexico 14, UTPB 9

UTPB.............. 013  400     1   —     9    12     2

ENMU............ 230  414      x   —   14    14     1

Abrie Castillo, Abby Cousins (5) and Nayeli Diaz, Choco Munoz (6). Jordan Bowman, Lauren Avalos (3), Tava Boone (4) and Mackenzie Shaw. W — Avalos. L — Castillo.  Sv — Tava Boone. 2B — UTPB: Jessica Gonzales, Marissa Salinas, April Arellano, Eastern New Mexico: Jokaira Paredes 2, Kianna Galindo. HR — UTPB: Salinas 2, Eastern New Mexico: Azalea Martinez 3, Tianna Boone.

Records — UTPB 8-10; Eastern New Mexico 6-6.

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:32 pm

LUBBOCK Marissa Salinas had a big afternoon for the UTPB softball team but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons fell 14-9 to Eastern New Mexico to wrap up tournament play Sunday at PlainsCapital Park at Lubbock Christian.

Salinas finished 4 for 4, hitting two home runs, a double and driving in six runs for UTPB (8-10). The Falcons took an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning before the Greyhounds (6-6) answered with four runs of their own.

Azalea Martinez had a big afternoon for Eastern New Mexico, hitting three home runs and driving in four runs. Tianna Boone also delivered a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning to break the game open.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:32 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

