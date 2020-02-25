COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls late to NMMI

ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College men’s basketball team was in a close battle but fell late in a 79-75 to New Mexico Military Institute in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the Godfrey Athletic Center.

The Wranglers (14-14, 7-8) are tied for fourth place with the Broncos (15-12, 7-8) and Western Texas College (20-9, 7-8) for the last spot in the Region V tournament next week in Abilene with one game left in the regular season.

Tavon Jones led Odessa College with a game-high 18 points, while Tauriawn Knight had 14.

Jermane Carter, Christion Dejean and John Mapiou all had 15 points for the Broncos, while Andrew Cotton added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.