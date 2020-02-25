Odessa College logo
- NMMI 79, Odessa College 75
ODESSA COLLEGE (14-14 Overall, 7-8 WJCAC)
Tavon Jones 7-13 2-3 18, Tauriawn Knight 3-11 7-7 14, Joe Kasperzyk 2-7 5-7 10, Isaiah Turner 4-9 0-0 9, Jayscon Bereal 1-1 0-0 3, Lucas Capalbo 0-0 0-0 0, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 2-3 0-0 4, Mam Ayuel 4-6 0-0 10, David Ward 2-5 0-0 4, Azubuike Nwankwo 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 14-17 75.
NEW MEXICO MILITARY INSTITUTE (15-12, 7-8)
Jermane Carter 3-5 9-10 15, Christion Dejean 1-2 0-0 2, Andrew Cotton 4-9 2-2 14, Osborn Shema 4-11 5-6 15, Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu 0-4 4-4 4, Zachary Bates 1-3 3-4 5, Alireza Shafiei 0-1 0-0 0, Jeremiah Barr 4-10 0-0 8, John Mapiou 6-9 1-3 15. Totals 23-54 24-29 79.
Halftime — NMMI 43, Odessa College 40. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 9-26 (Jones 2-5, Ayuel 2-3, Ward 1-4, Knight 1-7, Kasperzyk 1-3, Turner 1-3, Bereal 1-1), NMMI 9-21 (Cotton 4-7, Mapiou 2-3, Shema 2-6, Dejean 1-2, Bates 0-1, Barr 0-2). Total fouls — Odessa College 24, NMMI 13. Fouled out — Odessa College: Jones. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 33 (Turner 8, Ward 8), NMMI 34 (Shema 7). Assists — Odessa College 11 (Knight 3), NMMI 16 (Carter 3, Dejean 3, Cotton 3, Cadeaux de Dieu 3).
Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 3:13 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls late to NMMI
ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College men’s basketball team was in a close battle but fell late in a 79-75 to New Mexico Military Institute in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the Godfrey Athletic Center.
The Wranglers (14-14, 7-8) are tied for fourth place with the Broncos (15-12, 7-8) and Western Texas College (20-9, 7-8) for the last spot in the Region V tournament next week in Abilene with one game left in the regular season.
Tavon Jones led Odessa College with a game-high 18 points, while Tauriawn Knight had 14.
Jermane Carter, Christion Dejean and John Mapiou all had 15 points for the Broncos, while Andrew Cotton added 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
