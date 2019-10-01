COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers return home

The Odessa College volleyball team returns home to continue Western Junior College Athletic Conference play as the Lady Wranglers host Clarendon College at 6 tonight at the OC Sports Center.
Odessa College (19-1, 2-1 WJCAC) is coming off a sweep of Western Texas College Saturday in Snyder, while Clarendon College (8-11, 2-2) was swept by New Mexico Junior College on the same day in Hobbs, N.M.
