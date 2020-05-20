  • May 20, 2020

SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Greenwood’s Huber driven to succeed on and off the court

Mattie Huber Bio

MATTIE HUBER

GREENWOOD

>> Academic Rank: (8th out of 166)

>> Sports: Volleyball, Basketball, Softball

>> Academic bio: Dual-credit Speech, U.S. History, Composition English, British Literature, Medical Terminology, Psychology and Economic; AP Biology, AP Calculus and AP Chemistry;  National Honor Society

>> Athletic bio: Volleyball (JV, 2016, 2017; Varsity, 2018, 2019; Co-Offensive MVP, Second team All-District; Academic All-State, Matter of Effort); Basketball (JV, 2016, 2017; Varsity, 2017, 2018, 2019; Academic All-State, All-District, Honorable Mention All-District); Softball (JV, 2017, 2018; Varsity, 2019, 2020; Academic All-State)

>> Activities: First  United Church in Midland; Hanging out with friends; Special Olympics; Breaking Bread; Students in Philanthropy and Interact events

>> College and major: Hardin-Simmons University (Biology, Public Health)

>> Goals for the future: To become a Physician Assistant

>> Favorite subject: AP Calculus

>> Favorite book: Any of the Harry Potter books

>> Favorite musician: Fleetwood Mac

>> Role model: My parents

Posted: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 6:13 pm

By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Mattie Huber’s favorite sport depends on which one she’s playing at the moment.

Over the last two years, she’s helped the Greenwood Rangerettes reach the playoffs in volleyball, basketball and softball.

 “Greenwood has grown quite a bit in the last couple of years and we’ve got more and more kids coming out,” said Lee Anne Curry, who stepped down as Greenwood’s softball coach in April after 10 seasons with the program. “But we do have that same philosophy that this kid can help our program. She’s going to go help basketball, she’s going to take care of volleyball.

“That’s one thing I love about being at Greenwood. We do share our athletes. They help us get better and we help them grow as people.”

While competing in multiple sports could sometimes create a bit of a time crunch, Huber said she wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s best when I’m always busy or I wouldn’t be able to do anything. I always like doing something, especially sports, year-round.

In addition to enjoying success in the different sports, Huber also achieved in the classroom, ranking eighth out of 166 graduating seniors in Greenwood’s class of 2020.

“Mattie is a very driven young lady,” Curry said. “Everything is important to Mattie. She wants to make sure to make sure that she is excelling in her academics because she knows that that is really going to take her where she needs to go.

“Athletically, she is very comfortable. She takes her roles very seriously and she does them to the absolute very best of her ability. She just gets out and does it. She’s had a few injuries throughout her high school career and she’s done absolutely everything that our trainer has told her to do by the book and she gets herself right back out onto the court or the field.”

Even on road trips, Curry said, Huber maintained her focus on academics.

“When we would travel, that kid had her laptop,” Curry said. “She had lights to make sure that she could see. She was getting homework in and getting papers in.”

Huber, who will attend Hardin-Simmons to study biology and public health with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant, said she received plenty of encouragement from her coaches.

“They really pushed me to keep my grades going while in sports,” she said. “My basketball coach (Ginger Hartman) is always asking if I need help with studying, do I need SAT class, do I need any of this.

“My parents definitely pushed me to try to reach for the best grades I can get. I think all of that combined to help me want to get to that higher-education point.”

Through it all, Huber’s versatility helped Greenwood reach the regional quarterfinals in both volleyball and basketball her junior year and the area round in both sports this year. She was named district Co-Offensive MVP in volleyball as an outside hitter and middle blocker, earned first-team all-district in basketball as a post and forward and played outfield in softball. She was named academic all-state in all three sports.

“Mattie’s a one of a kind,” Curry said. “She’s funny, plus, she’s athletic. She’s just an all-around, classic deal. It’s every coach’s dream to get a team of those together. You can only imagine what you could do with that.”

