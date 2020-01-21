COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College earns comeback upset at Clarendon College

CLARENDON The Odessa College men’s basketball team overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to earn a 75-73 upset victory against No. 8 Clarendon College Monday at Clarendon.

Mam Ayuel led the Wranglers (9-10 overall, 2-4 Western Junior College Athletic Conference) with a game-high 21 points, with David Ward adding 16, Tauriawn Knight 14 and Joe Kasperzyk 11 in the victory.

Russell Harrison scored 13 to lead the Bulldogs (17-2, 5-1), with Da’Vantre Vitor chipping in 12, Michael Underwood 11 and Donchevell Nugent 10 to the loss.

Clarendon led at halftime, 43-22, only to watch Odessa College start the second half on a 14-3 run to take the lead.