HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Odessa High falls to Canyon Randall in five innings

MIDLAND Canyon Randall used a fast start and didn’t look back in its 11-1 run rule victory over the Odessa High baseball team to begin the final day of the Tournament of Champions Saturday at Zachery Field.

The Raiders (4-7) led 9-0 after the second inning and the Bronchos’ (8-2) hole was too much to climb out of.

“It’s good when you can get some early runs,” Randall head coach Cory Hamilton said. “That way, you manage to take a little bit of pressure off yourself.”

The Raiders finished with 11 hits and one error, while the Bronchos finished with four hits and six errors.

Randall began its scoring in the bottom of the first inning when a single by Miles Strobel drove in Cooper Brice for an early 1-0 lead. Strobel and Brayden Beck then scored on a single by Mason Nurek.

Nurek found home on an Odessa High error to make it 4-0.

The second inning wasn’t much kinder to the Bronchos.

After Odessa High failed to get any offense going in the top of the inning, the Raiders responded with its five-run surge.

Trey Franz scored on a single by Elijah Velasquez to get things going, then Brice’s single brought home Noah Baker for a run. Beck’s single then scored Velasquez to extend the Raiders’ lead.

“I would say, that they just ran the bases really aggressive,” Odessa High head coach Joshua Hulin said. “We panicked. We tried to play faster than what we’re capable on defense and made a ton of errors.”

Baker’s single scored Brice and Beck and the Raiders had a 9-0 lead at the end of the second inning.

“Those nine runs early were just from good at bats,” Hamilton said. “Our guys were putting the ball where it needed to be.

Strobel took the win for the Raiders with his complete game effort.

“Our guy on the mound threw very well today,” Hamilton said. “He threw a lot of strikes and didn’t walk anybody until late. That helps when you can combine that with good early hitting.”

Adrian Estrada took the loss for Odessa High, pitching the entire game.

The Bronchos got on the board in the top of the third when Gibrian Pena scored on Zach Attaway’s double to center field.

After being held scoreless in the third inning, the Raiders responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Brice scored on a single by Strobel and pinch runner Cheyne Dylon stole home after Nurek stole second, giving the Raiders an 11-1 lead.

“Randall’s a good team,” Odessa High head coach Joshua Hulin said. “They exposed a lot of weaknesses that we have. We needed them to get exposed. We’ve gotten comfortable playing bad baseball and winning games. So Randall did a good thing for us. They put it on us and we needed someone to do that.”