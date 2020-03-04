GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian recovers with win over Midland Lee

MIDLAND The Permian girls soccer team recovered from last week’s crosstown rivalry loss with a 4-1 win over Midland Lee Tuesday at Grande Communications Stadium.

The Lady Panthers took off with a 3-0 lead after goals by Angeli Nunez, Abbey Ward and Nyxalee Munoz before the Lady Rebels could get on the board.

Munoz added another goal as the Lady Panthers took all four points.

Permian (14-6-3 overall, 2-3-2 in District 2-6A) now sits in fourth place with 12 points, just four ahead of Midland Lee (9-7-2, 1-4-2).