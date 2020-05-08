  • May 8, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Welch named new head coach at Permian - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Welch named new head coach at Permian

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, May 8, 2020 6:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Welch named new head coach at Permian OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Darchelle Welch has been hired as the new cross country coach at Permian, the Ector County Independent School District announced Friday

The announcement was made on the ECISD athletic department’s social media feed.

Welch was the head coach at Bryan High School the past five seasons, as well as an assistant track coach. She has also coach in the Comal Independent School District and at Copperas Cove.

The Permian boys finished second in the District 2-6A meet last year and qualified for the regional meet back in October.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Friday, May 8, 2020 6:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
62°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: ENE at 7mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 83°/Low 58°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 84°/Low 61°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]