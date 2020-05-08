HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Welch named new head coach at Permian

Darchelle Welch has been hired as the new cross country coach at Permian, the Ector County Independent School District announced Friday

The announcement was made on the ECISD athletic department’s social media feed.

Welch was the head coach at Bryan High School the past five seasons, as well as an assistant track coach. She has also coach in the Comal Independent School District and at Copperas Cove.

The Permian boys finished second in the District 2-6A meet last year and qualified for the regional meet back in October.