  • April 24, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian players earn All-District honors

All-District Team

SUPERLATIVES

 

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Hannah Ware, Sr.. Midland High

OFFENSIVE MVP: Cassandra Ramirez, Soph., Odessa High

DEFENSIVE MVP: Macie Jacobs, Jr., Wolfforth Frenship

MIDFIELDEER OF THE YEAR: Kinsey Hill, Soph., Midland High

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Lexi Jackson, Sr., Wolfforth Frenship

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Alyson Dankesreiter, Soph., Wolfforth Frenship

COACH OF THE YEAR: Cooper Barham, Midland High

 

FIRST TEAM

Odessa High — Yareli Barrera, Jr., Bayleah Garcia, Jr., Maya Sanchez, Sr.

Permian — Ailene Castillo, Jr., Jaden Sosa, Jr., Jewliana Velasco, Jr.

Midland High — Demmi Anders, Jr., Georgina Chacon, Jr., Alexis Ramos, Sr., Sally Simmons, Jr.

Midland Lee — Rylee Low, Soph., Sarah Ramos, Jr.

Amarilo Tascosa — Emmerson Sherwood, Jr., Carly Stockard, Soph.

Wolfforth Frenship — Carmen Cervantez, Jr., Katelin Heise, Sr., Chole Hinojosa, Jr., Alli Holder, Sr.

 

SECOND TEAM

Permian — Daniella Ibarra, Soph., Abbey Ward, Jr.  

Odessa High — Dalila Olivas, Sr., Lyvani Ross, Sr., Kimberly Santos, Sr. 

Midland High — Jodeci Carabajal, Soph., JoHanna Doan, Sr., Tess Moylett, Jr.

Midland Lee — Caydence Gonzalez, Soph.

Amarilo Tascosa — Amanda Mendez, Jr. 

Wolfforth Frenship — Kyler Carrasco, Sr., Eliza Cerda, Jr., Isela Martinez, Sr., Lexi Moore, Fr.

Posted: Friday, April 24, 2020 3:45 pm

The Odessa High and Permian girls soccer team each had three players earn first-team All-District 2-6A honors as the full team was released on Friday.

Odessa High sophomore Cassandra Ramirez was named the offensive MVP as well.

Forwards Yareli Barrera and Maya Sanchez along with junior goalkeeper Bayleah Garcia represented the Lady Bronchos on the first team while Ailene Castillo, Jaden Sosa and Jewliana Velasco earned spots on the first team for the Lady Panthers.

Permian teammates Daniella Ibarra and Abbey Ward along with Odessa High’s Dalila Olivas, Lyvani Ross and Kimberly Santos all earned second-team honors.

Both Odessa High and Permian had earned spots in the postseason before the UIL canceled rest of the season was canceled April 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, April 24, 2020 3:45 pm.

