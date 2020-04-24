GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Odessa High, Permian players earn All-District honors

The Odessa High and Permian girls soccer team each had three players earn first-team All-District 2-6A honors as the full team was released on Friday.

Odessa High sophomore Cassandra Ramirez was named the offensive MVP as well.

Forwards Yareli Barrera and Maya Sanchez along with junior goalkeeper Bayleah Garcia represented the Lady Bronchos on the first team while Ailene Castillo, Jaden Sosa and Jewliana Velasco earned spots on the first team for the Lady Panthers.

Permian teammates Daniella Ibarra and Abbey Ward along with Odessa High’s Dalila Olivas, Lyvani Ross and Kimberly Santos all earned second-team honors.

Both Odessa High and Permian had earned spots in the postseason before the UIL canceled rest of the season was canceled April 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.