  • May 6, 2020

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Baten accepts head coaching job at South Plains

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Baten accepts head coaching job at South Plains

Posted: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 6:51 pm

Odessa American

Ara Baten has resigned from the Odessa College women’s basketball program to become the head coach at South Plains College, the school announced Wednesday.

Baten, the 2016-17 Western Junior College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, led the Lady Wranglers for 13 seasons, compiling a 274-123 record and qualifying for the NJCAA Division I National Championship Tournament the past four seasons.

He replaces Cayla Petree, who left the Lady Texans’ program in April to become the head coach at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla.

Baten came to Odessa in 2007 after a six-year run at the helm of the New Mexico Junior College women’s team.

“Odessa College would like to thank Coach Ara Baten for his hard work and dedication through the last 13 years,” Odessa College Athletic Director Wayne Baker said in a statement released by the school.

“The OC women’s basketball program excelled to a new level under Coach Baten. I will always have great memories of our four straight national tournament appearances. We wish him, his wife Tracy, and their two adult children, Allen and Kelly, the best of luck on their new journey.”

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 6:51 pm.

