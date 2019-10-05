HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Roundup for week 6

Greenwood 74, Lamesa 14

MIDLAND Greenwood’s Brody Ray got the scoring started with an 85-yard kickoff return to open the game for the Rangers and they never looked back in routing Lamesa, 74-14, in District 1-4A Division II play Friday at J.M. King Memorial Stadium.

Ray also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass as eight different players scored for the Rangers (6-0 overall, 2-0 district).

Trey Cross finished with 10 carries for 174 yards and one touchdown. He now has rushed for 1,032 yards this season.

Izaiah Ramirez, Christian Cook, Troy Cross, Ryan Snodgrass, Austin Groeschel and Brayden Wauson also found the end zone for the Rangers.

Lamesa 0 14 0 0 — 14

Greenwood 34 20 13 7 — 74

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Greenwood: Brody Ray 85 kickoff return (Derek Rimer kick).

Greenwood: Izaiah Ramirez 11 run (Derek Rimer kick).

Greenwood: Christian Cook 70 interception return (Derek Rimer kick).

Greenwood: Troy Cross 27 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek Rimer kick).

Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 3 run (kick failed).

Second Quarter

Lamesa: Cove Rodriques 1 run (run failed).

Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 48 pass from Weston Wilber (Snodgrass run).

Lamesa: JP Salazar 5 pass from Cove Rodriques (Cove Rodriques run).

Greenwood: Trey Cross (81 run (kick failed).

Greenwood: Austin Groeschel 10 pass from Weston Wilber (kick failed).

Third Quarter

Greenwood: Trey Cross 23 pass from Weston Wilber (Derek RImer kick).

Greenwood: Brody Ray 29 pass from Weston Wilber (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

Greenwood: Brayden Wauson 9 run (Derek Rimer kick).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Lamesa Greenwood

First Downs 8 24

Total Yards 121 507

Rushes-Yards 20-38 27-327

Passing Yards 180 83

Passing 7-22-5 6-7-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Punts-Avg 5-41.6 0-0.0

Penalties-Yards 7-50 8-70

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Lamesa: N/A.

Greenwood: Trey Cross 10-174, Ryan Snodgrass 6-61, Brayden Wauson 6-49, Weston Wilber 1-16, Christian Cook 2-12, Izaiah Ramirez 1-11, Justin Bostic 1-4.

Passing

Lamesa: Alejandro Diza 6-21-6—78, Cove Rodriques 1-1-0—5.

Greenwood: Weston Wilber 6-7-0—180.

Receiving

Lamesa: N/A.

Greenwood: Ryan Snodgrass 2-91, Brody Ray 1-29, Troy Cross 1-27, Trey Cross 1-23, Austin Groeschel 1-10.

ALPINE 42, MCCAMEY 7

MCCAMEY Travis Ruckman scored a pair of rushing touchdown to help the Fightin’ Bucks get past the Badgers in nondistrict play Friday at Badger Stadium.

Ruckman scored on runs of 75 and 9 yards, while quarterback Jayden Canaba finished 5-of-12 passing for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Alpine improved to 4-2, while McCamey dropped to 2-4. Both schools have one more week of nondistrict play on their schedules.

Alpine 0 22 13 7 — 42

McCamey 0 7 0 0 — 7

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

McCamey: Carlos Rodriguez 32 pass (Carlos Rodriguez kick).

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 75 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 5:32.

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 44 pass from Jayden Canaba (Jeremiah Muse kick), 2:30.

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 20 run (Cavness run), :12.

Third Quarter

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 9 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 11:02.

Alpine: Josh Haze 14 run (kick failed), 7:04.

Fourth Quarter

Alpine: Kevin Miller 1 run (Jeremiah Muse kick), 3:45..

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Alpine McCamey

First Downs 13 9

Total Yards 488 114

Rushes-Yards 34-338 35-58

Passing Yards 150 56

Passing 7-15-1 6-12-1

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-1

Punts-Avg 4-34.2 5-41.4

Penalties-Yards 7-54 2-10

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Alpine: Travis Ruckman 5-85, Jayden Canaba 5-82, Aaron Fellows 7-69, Alex Natera 3-28, O. Velasquez 3-26, Josh Haze 1-14, Aziel Ordonez 2-13, Allen Vargas, 2-12, Kevin Miller 1-9, Darren Ruiz 1-1,A. Morrissey 1-(-6).

McCamey: N/A.

Passing

Alpine: Jayden Canaba 5-12-1—134, Aaron Fellows 2-3-0—16.

McCamey: N/A.

Receiving

Alpine: Aaron Fellows 2-55, Isaiah Nunez 2-55, Josh Haze 1-29, Jeremiah Muse 1-11, A. Morrissey 1-0..

McCamey: N/A.

VAN HORN 54, JAL (N.M.) 8

VAN HORN Aaron Urias scored the first four touchdowns and Joshua Mendez added the next three as the Eagles routed the Panthers in nondistrict play Friday at Eagle Stadium.

Urias scored on runs of 30 and 6 yards and added a pair of touchdown receptions (74 yards and 16 yards) from quarterback Jermaine Corralez.

Corralez finished 5-of-7 passing for 147 yards and the two scores, with Urias catching all five passes.

Mendez scored on a 10-yard run, returned an interception 78 yards and then capped his offensive effort with a 1-yard touchdown.

Rudy Estrada then scored on a 76-yard run for Van Horn (3-3) to give the Eagles a 54-0 lead.

Jal 0 0 0 8 — 8

Van Horn 6 20 22 6 — 54

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Van Horn: Aaron Urias 30 run (run failed)

Second Quarter

Van Horn: Aaron Urias 6 run (Aaron Urias run).

Van Horn: Aaron Urias 74 pass from Jermaine Corralez (run failed).

Van Horn: Aaron Urias 16 pass from Jermaine Corralez (run failed).

Third Quarter

Van Horn: Joshua Mendez 10 run (Aaron Urias run).

Van Horn: Joshua Mendez 78 interception return (Jorge Dominguez kick).

Van Horn: Joshua Mendez 1 run (Jorge Dominguez kick)

Fourth Quarter

Van Horn: Rudy Estrada 76 run (run failed).

Jal: N/A run (conversion).

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Jal Van Horn

First Downs 11 16

Total Yards 206 388

Rushes-Yards 36-138 32-246

Passing Yards 68 142

Passing 5-13-3 5-7-0

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0

Punts-Avg 3-40.0 2-20.0

Penalties-Yards 9-82 8-67

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Jal: N/A.

Van Horn: Rudy Estrada 8-99, Joshua Mendez 15-97, Aaron Urias 6-46, Jermaine Corralez 1-4, Team 2-0.

Passing

Jal: N/A.

Van Horn: Jermaine Corralez 5-7-0—142.

Receiving

Jal: N/A.

Van Horn: Aaron Urias 5-142.

WINK 45, FORSAN 13

WINK Mason Morgan rushed for a pair of touchdowns and quarterback Nick Gray threw for two more as the Wildcats routed the visiting Buffaloes Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

Morgan scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards. Zachary Rosas led Wink (3-3) with 112 yards on eight carries, with one touchdown.

Gray finished 7-of-13 passing for 137 yards and the two scores, with one interception.

Wink’s Matthew Rosas also found the end zone twice, on a 16-yard run and a 46-yard pass from Gray.

Forsan 0 6 7 0 — 13

Wink 7 19 6 13 — 45

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Wink: Zachary Rosas 12 run (Brock Gibson kick).

Second Quarter

Wink: Mason Morgan 1 run (Brock Gibson kick).

Wink: Matthew Rosas 16 run (kick failed).

Wink: Matthew Rosas 46 pass from Nick Gray (run failed).

Forsan: 30 pass (kick failed).

Third Quarter

Forsan: 71 run (kick good)..

Wink: Mason Morgan 2 run (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

Wink: Kanon Gibson 1 run (kick failed).

Wink: Brock Gibson 22 pass from Nick Gray (Brock Gibson kick).

.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Forsan Wink

First Downs 6 23

Total Yards 182 506

Rushes-Yards 22-114 50-312

Passing Yards 68 197

Passing 9-22-3 11-18-1

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Punts-Avg 4-40.0 3-38.0

Penalties-Yards 6-43 8-65

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Forsan: N/A.

Wink: Zachary Rosas 8-112, Nick Gray 10-62, Kanon Gibson 7-40, Jacob Martinez 9-40, Matthew Rosas 4-35, Mason Morgan 7-29, Ian Roundtree 4-(-4), Team 1-(-12).

Passing

Forsan: N/A.

Wink: Nick Gray 7-13-1—137, Kanon gibson 4-5-0—60.

Receiving

Forsan: N/A.

Wink: Brock Gibson 4-68, Matthews Rosas 3-67, Thomas Halterman 2-35, Jay Rodgers 2-27.

PECOS 34, MONAHANS 32

FRIDAY, ESTES MEMORIAL STADIUM, MONAHANS

Pecos 0 21 6 7 — 34

Monahans 7 13 6 6 — 32

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

Monahans: Bradden Kesey 32 pass from Bond Heflin (Jaspher McCracken kick), 1:09.

Second Quarter

Pecos: Sean Castillo 21 run (Anthony Armendariz kick), 3:56.

Monahans: Bond Heflin 11 run (Jaspher McCracken kick), 1:04.

Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 35 yard run (Anthony Armendariz kick), 0:47.

Monahans: Peyton Adams 30 pass from Bond Heflin (pass failed), 0:08

Pecos: Ezekiel Saldana 65 run (Anthony Armendariz kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

Pecos: Armando Granado 2 run (kick failed), 1:59

Monahans: Peyton Adams 54 run (kick failed), 1:31

Fourth Quarter

Monahans: Bond Heflin 3 run (run failed), 5:18

Pecos: Abel Velasquez 1 run (Anthony Armendariz kick), 2:06

———

TEAM STATISTICS

Pecos Monahans

First Downs 16 22

Total Yards 442 419

Rushes-Yards 57-384 36-252

Passing Yards 58 167

Passing 3-3-0 15-17-0

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2

Punts-Avg 3-48 2-48

Penalties-Yards 2-30 6-60

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Pecos: Armando Granado 23-89, Sean Castillo 5-52, Eli Sandoval 4-3, Abel Velasquez 19-127, Ezekiel Saldana 6-113.

Monahans: Lewis Wesley 16-141, Tre Gomez 5-25, Bond Heflin 8-16, Jaheam Amos 7-70.

Passing

Pecos: Eli Sandoval 3-3-0—58

Monahans: Bond Heflin 15-17-0—167

Receiving

Pecos: Abel Velasquez 3-58.

Monahans: Dominic Paredez 2-3, Braeden Carter 1-8, Jaheam Amos 6-73, Bradden Kesey 1-32, Lewis Wesley 1-5, Peyton Adams 4-53.

