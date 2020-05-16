RUNNING: Annual Root Beer Run goes virtual during pandemic

One event it couldn’t delay was the annual Root Beer Run.

This year’s event, however, will be held in a virtual setting due to social distancing guidelines.

The run, which benefits the John Thomas Butler Memorial Scholarship, will take place from May 22-29.

The event usually is held on Midland College but since the campus is closed, Keitha Butler, the mother of John Thomas Butler, said they decided to have the event virtually instead.

“It’ll allow people to run at their own pace,” Keitha Butler said.

The virtual run works like this:

>> After signing up for the event, runners are given a race packet that includes a t-shirt and a headband. The packet will also include a link to a website where runners can post their times.

The runners will run their mile-long race and post their times to the link.

Local runners can pick up their packet at Midland Athletic Company.

This will be the fourth year of the event and with the coronavirus, Butler said there were different options about what to do before it was agreed to hold it virtually.

“It felt a little hard at first because we didn’t know whether to have it or to postpone it to June and we tossed ideas back and forth,” she said. “We couldn’t get definite answers from the government on when things we’re going to open back up.

“We decided a virtual run since people are still outside exercising. We figured this would be a fun way to do it.”

The scholarship fund was created after John’s death in August, 2017.

“John really believed that you need an education,” she said. “He grew up in Midland and he knew that the kids needed to get out and get an education and not just depend on the oil fields to make money.

“The jobs may not always be there. It feels good that we’ve had so much support to be able to award kids scholarships to be able to go to school.”

The run itself was first held by John Butler and his friends, a few months before his death.

“The very first year, John and some of his teammates were joking with their coach that they wanted to do a beer run and their coach said they can’t do that,” Keitha Butler said. “(Instead), they did a spoof off that in a root beer run.

“They got all of their friends around the Midland racing community participate as well as Odessa and Andrews and they ran for fun.”

After his death, they wanted to make it an official run with money raised going towards a scholarship fund set up in his name.

The event annually takes place in May, as close to the original date as the inaugural run from 2017, to make it easier for students to participate.

“We try to hold it as close to the end of the end of the school year so that the college kids can participate and the high school kids can still participate as sort of their last event before graduation,” Keitha Butler said.

The first two runs were held at Midland’s Memorial stadium before moving to Midland College last year due in part to the increased number of participants.

“It was so big and there were so many people that we outgrew it,” she said. “A great place to hold it is Midland College.

“We have people of all ages come out and run in it. The parents feel very comfortable having it at Midland College.”

The registration cost is $45 this year. Those who live outside of the area can have their race packets mailed to them.

Those who want to register online can do so at either the John Thomas Butler Memorial Scholarship Facebook page or at Midland Athletic Company’s website.

