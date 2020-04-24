  • April 24, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 25 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1967: On this date, Odessa High and Permian football teams were preparing for the start of spring drills. … The Philadelphia 76ers, won the NBA title with a 125-122 win over the San Francisco Warriors, winning the series in six games.

>> 1978: Odessa High and Permian returned to action in District 5-4A baseball play. Permian faced Abilene Cooper while Odessa High faced Abilene High. … Ector High entertained Seminole on the road in a district matchup. … The Odessa Stars defeated Snyder by scores of 9-6 and 11-5 in a West Texas-New Mexico League semi-pro baseball doubleheader. Ruben Herrera was the winning pitcher in the opening game while Bibian Nabarrette took the win in the nightcap. Nabarrette had 11 strikeouts in the second game after hitting a pair of homers in the first game.

>> 1997: The Odessa High and Permian track and field teams began the regional meet in Lubbock. Both the Odessa High boys and the Permian boys qualified five athletes. … Sonora High School hired Permian graduate, and former North Mesquite defensive coordinator, Dale Heath as the head coach. Heath was an all-district tackle for Permian who graduated in 1983. … Slick Yoemans announced that he was leaving the Texas International Drivers Association Late Model Stock Car Series. The decision to leave came after a run-in with TIDA president Neil Upchurch.

>> 2008: The Permian boys golf team shot a 299 in the second round of the regional tournament to finish tied for fifth with Lewisville Hebron at the Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock. … Odessa High softball went on to win 7-5 over Granbury in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Class 5A bi-district playoff series at Abilene Christian University’s Wells Field. Mia Hignojos hit a one-out, two-run double in the top of the seventh inning to help the Lady Bronchos win.

 

 

 

 

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

