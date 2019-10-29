HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High Notebook for Oct. 29

Simply put, the Odessa High football team knows what’s at stake in its next District 2-6A game.

A win against Amarillo Tascosa and the hopes for the postseason remain alive. A loss to the Rebels on Friday night, however, and those hopes are dashed for good.

“Our goal to make the playoffs is still out there and that’s what we’re playing for,” head coach Danny Servance said. “We still have motivation to go out and give great effort and try to salvage this season.”

The Bronchos had another tough outing last Friday night against Wolfforth Frenship, falling 65-21 in a game where the Tigers had a 49-7 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Odessa High had a couple of late scores to make the final score a little closer. The way the Bronchos finished the game is something that Servance hopes his team can build on.

“We can’t let the temperament of the game determine how you play,” Servance said. “You have to play as hard as you possibly can for every down that you’re out there. They did for the most part on Friday night.”

After facing an up-tempo spread offense in Frenship, Odessa High faces a whole different look with the triple option offense that the Rebels employ. Tascosa is led by senior quarterback Joseph Plunk, who ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s matchup with Midland Lee.

“Tascosa still has a very good football team,” said Servance of the Rebels. “Plunk has taken on more of a leadership role and you can tell that he’s kind of put the team on his back. He’s got that innate ability to try and will his team to a win every time.”

Game planning for an option offense can be difficult with the number of spread offenses out there, but Servance believes that they have a blueprint for trying to slow down the Rebels. The Bronchos kept Permian in check for most of the first half in that matchup back on Oct. 12 and he believes that the early success defensively in that game can give his team something to work on.

That said, Servance knows that the kind of effort needed will have to work over the course of a whole game, not just a half.

“You have to play assignment football and you can’t guess where the ball is or get caught looking in the backfield,” he said. “You have to read your keys and do your job.

“I thought we did a good job of that for the most part against Permian, but there were a couple of times where we didn’t do that. We have to be near perfect this time around.”

Friday’s matchup will be the 14th meeting all-time between the Bronchos and the Rebels and the eighth time the two meet as district opponents. Tascosa has won the last five meetings and leads the overall series 7-6. This is also the second trip to Odessa in three weeks for the Rebels. Tascosa came to Ratliff Stadium Oct. 19 and fell 35-27 to Permian in its last trip. The Rebels have lost three of their last four trips to Ratliff Stadium.

30 senior football players will suit up for their final home game at Ratliff Stadium Friday night. Servance said that there will be plenty of emotions but wants his team to focus on the task at hand.

“It’s senior night and the last home game so it will definitely be emotional,” he said. “What we have to do is get them back focused by the time kickoff gets around.”

Servance also said Monday that he hopes to get sophomore quarterback Diego Cervantes back in the mix against the Rebels Friday. Cervantes missed last Friday’s game against Frenship due to an injury suffered against Midland Lee on Oct. 19 which led to Dre Cobb staring against the Tigers.

“From the updates we’ve been given, I think (Cervantes) should be back this week,” Servance said.

Last Friday marked the start of the new realignment cycle with “Snapshot Day,” where schools across the state turn in their respective enrollment numbers to the UIL to begin the process. Odessa High turned in an enrollment of 3,926 according to ECISD athletic director Bruce McReary.

Wolfforth Frenship 12, JV Red/White 8; JV only had one game last week due to injuries and illness; Wolfforth Frenship 28, JV Red 6; Freshman White 14, Wolfforth Frenship 13.

JV Red/White at Amarillo Tascosa, 4 p.m. Thursday, Dick Bivins Stadium, Amarillo; Amarillo Tascosa at Freshman White, 4 p.m. Thursday, Ratliff Stadium Turf Field; Amarillo Tascosa at Freshman Red, 4 p.m. Thursday, Ratliff Stadium.