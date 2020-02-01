COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB drops opening game

CONROE The UTPB softball team began the 2020 season with a 6-3 loss to Henderson State Saturday in a tournament game in Conroe.

The Reddies (2-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another in the bottom of the second. Kailey Reese led Henderson State finished 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

The Falcons (0-1) managed to tie it up in the top of the fourth before the scored three unanswered runs in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Cayleigh Guthrie was the winning pitcher for the Reddies while Marissa Salinas took the loss for the Falcons. Salinas also went 2 for 3 with a run scored.